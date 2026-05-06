Julia Eisen, sister of Paul Stanley, co-founder of KISS, collaborates with author and screenwriter Angela J. Townsend on Mona: The Last of the Incas

KALISPELL, Mont., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia Eisen's family history is rooted in survival. Her mother, Eva, fled Nazi Germany, escaping persecution while carrying with her stories that would shape generations to come. In quiet moments, Eva would confide in Julia, speaking in hushed tones about a cousin who performed under the stage name Mona: The Last of the Incas, a cabaret dancer from the "wrong side of the tracks" who disappeared without record during the Holocaust. A legacy of music, performance, and memory endured, sustained as both artistic expression and inheritance.

Poster for Mona: The Last of the Incas

That memory forms the foundation of the story, where Mona's life is upended by the rise of the Nazi regime. Forced into unimaginable circumstances, her journey becomes one of perseverance, sacrifice, and resistance. The title is drawn from her signature cabaret routine, a performance that remains the last trace of her identity, a name absent from official documents, carried forward only in the memory of those who loved her.

This discovery sparked a collaboration with Townsend, whose work is grounded in meticulous historical research and an emotionally immersive lens.

Townsend holds a Master of Fine Arts in Film and Television and brings experience in both the entertainment and publishing industries as a traditionally published author and produced screenwriter, shaping her approach with creative depth and industry insight.

Drawing from thousands of survivor testimonies, Townsend has shaped Mona: The Last of the Incas into a sweeping, character-driven narrative of women's endurance under the Nazi regime, centering one woman's fight for survival as a reflection of countless untold stories marked by loss, fortitude, and an unbroken will against insurmountable odds.

"This is a story of women and survival, of identity forged within erasure, and the unyielding architecture of resistance," Townsend said.

Now gaining momentum beyond the page, the project is open to literary representation and film development opportunities.

Media Contact:

Angela J. Townsend

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 406-314-8748

Website: Monathelastoftheincas.com

SOURCE Mona The Last of The Incas, LLC