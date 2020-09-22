Julia M. Pillsbury, DO, FAAP, FACOP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DOVER, Del., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia M. Pillsbury, DO, FAAP, FACOP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Prominent Pediatrician for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her role as Pediatrician and Adolescent Medicine Specialist at Kids and Teens Pediatrics.

Located near Continental Park, Kids and Teens Pediatrics provides quality, individualized pediatric care for newborns, toddlers, children, and adolescents. The center offers medical services such as wellness visits, same-day sick care, and specialty care for Autism, eating disorders, bullying-related symptoms, ADHD, and other attention and mood disorders. Kids and Teens Pediatrics employs a team of highly experienced board-certified professionals, including Dr. Pillsbury. She offers services to children and teens, specializing in treating young patients who have special needs such as ADHD, asthma, and neuromuscular issues.

An osteopathic medicine specialist, Dr. Pillsbury has decades of medical experience. She entered the field as a registered nurse and worked in emergency medicine in Philadelphia for nine years. For the last forty-two years, she has served as a physician. In addition to her medical career, she proudly served three years in the U.S. Army Reserves and four years as a Major in the U.S. Air Force.

Following an interest in medicine, Dr. Pillsbury attended Gwynedd Mercy University where she earned an Associate of Science in nursing and a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Years later she received a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then completed a residency in pediatrics at the Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Pillsbury is a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatrics. She serves on the committee of the American Medical Association, and as a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the Medical Society of Delaware.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Dr. Pillsbury volunteers with anti-sex trafficking groups and is active in healthcare reform.

Dr. Pillsbury dedicates this recognition to Elizabeth Craven, MD, Jane Richter, and in loving memory of her mother Julia M. Reddy.

