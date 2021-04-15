Julia Stewart Unveils Alurx.com, The New All-in-One Wellness Hub

PASADENA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Julia Stewart, Founder & CEO of Alurx, is on a mission- to enable wellness for all. This month, she unveils the new website for the wellness company she founded last year, https://alurx.com/."I launched Alurx to support everyone on their quest to improve their wellness and offer them all natural, vetted, and effective solutions. I believe that everyone's health and path to wellbeing are unique. The search for improved wellness should not be limited to generic options lacking trust but based on personalized advice and reliable solutions". Following extensive research, Julia Stewart's vision comes to life with this all-in-one hub offering a wide range of products and information of the highest quality, consistency and efficacy. The new Alurx website delivers a seamless and personalized experience for health-conscious consumers.

On Alurx.com, consumers can explore seven wellness goals, from Sleep to Focus, Immunity or Relax, consult related advice and browse our shop. The Alurx product assortment includes high-quality supplements and personal care products such as the organic Five Herbs Tea Blend with CBD for Sleep Support (THC free), the Super 11 Effervescent Tablets for Immunity support, and the best-selling Skin Health collection with a range of facial skincare and collagen products. The online Wellness Library features blogs and advice from experts, as well as video tutorials from wellness professionals.

To celebrate the launch of Alurx.com, interviews with Julia Stewart and other women entrepreneurs are featured in the Wellness blogs. "My passion for making a difference never wanes" Julia reaffirms as she leads her company on its innovative path.

About Alurx

Since 2020, Alurx provides health-conscious individuals with a consistent, proven and effective line of wellness solutions enabled by technology and verified by experts. Its all-in-one digital hub matches consumers with vetted wellness information, services, and products. Smart customization everyone to choose amongst different approaches to help them shape their individualized path to wellness.

