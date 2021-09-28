Julian Sado Joins Equity Prime Mortgage as EVP of Leadership and Development

"We can have the most skilled and innovative minds on our team, but if they aren't supported through a strong culture, it's just a waste of resources. Leaders can be born, but they can also be developed. With Sado, we have the ability to elevate and empower others in a way that hasn't been done before in this industry," said Perez.

As EPM continues to show the way as a mortgage industry innovator, the addition of Sado serves as a catalyst for recognizing and growing the leadership ability in the EPM collective.

Julian joins the team with over 20+ years in the mortgage industry. He brings a passion for collaboration and a drive for developing leaders.

"All of us are leaders. Leadership isn't about just me speaking; it's about people speaking and seeing alignment from their conversation. When we find commonalities, that's when the connection starts," said Sado.

BEGINNINGS:

