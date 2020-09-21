Juliana D'Agostini and former president of the Republic of Brazil Michel Temer, talk about Female Entrepreneurship at an event

Intimate and exclusive, the event by Alma Premium -a multi-platform content and networking brand founded by Beetto Saad- hosted a discussion on 'Art and Knowledge of Entrepreneurship' which took place at renowned chef Erick Jacquin's Président Restaurant in São Paulo, marking the inauguration of Alma Premium President, a business club with a difference.

After the stunning performance for the forty select businessmen, Juliana D'Agostini spoke about the partnership with Alma Premium President and the importance of the Brazilian Society of Female Entrepreneurship being a branch of that partnership for the benefit of the entire community of female entrepreneurs.

Former president Michel Temer believes that, more than ever, this kind of initiative enriches the role of Brazilian women. "I've always had the idea that women should play a special role in society, and I would particularly like to complement Juliana, for this initiative and this society, because I believe that this leads Brazil to increasingly recognize the value of women, and right now in particular for her contribution to the culture of musical art", he concluded.

The Alma Premium President meetings bring together the foremost corporate leaders, freelance professionals and personalities from Brazil, and take place every Friday for an exclusive audience, which always includes presidents, ex-presidents and multi-sector personalities, who attend to talk about their experiences and challenges and how they contribute to decision making.

About the artist

Juliana D'Agostini began to play the piano at the age of five, and enjoys international acclaim amongst artists in this sector. A concert pianist, composer and singer, she has won a number of major international awards. Her resumé highlights her work as director of distinguished concert series and concert halls.

She is the President of the Instituto Cultural Juliana D'Agostini ('Juliana D'Agostini Cultural Institute') a non-profit institution that administers projects in culture and musical education, and serves on FIESP's Conselho Superior da Indústria Criativa (Superior Council of the Creative Industry), and the Conselho da Frente Parlamentar da Música (Council of the Parliamentary Music Front).

In addition to her musical activities, Juliana D'Agostini has spearheaded international advertising campaigns and belongs to the casting agency G.O.D SAVE THE FASHION, headed by young entrepreneur Henrique Estevan, a leader in communication strategies and self-sustaining projects.

