Juliana D'Agostini celebrates her birthday in style

The exclusive party, set against this romantic and entrancing scenery, featured an important announcement by the artist, underscoring key details chosen by the birthday girl herself: "I'm taking advantage of this occasion to announce a Live Benefit with the Banda Filarmônica de São Paulo (Philharmonic Band of São Paulo), to take place next week. A lovely project, and a way of saying thank you!" Juliana exulted.

It promises to be a unique occasion, when 60 pieces of music will be performed before an audience restricted to 20% of the capacity of the premises, adhering to the new approach to performance and artistic expression, in the form of a Live Benefit to take place next Sunday, September 20, at 12:30 p.m. in the Basílica Santa Ifigênia. The Live concert will have artistic direction of projects with the Banda Filarmônica de São Paulo, and there will be a request for donations intended for some of the partner projects.

About the artist

Juliana D'Agostini began to play the piano at the age of five, and enjoys international acclaim among artists in this sector. A concert pianist, composer and singer, she has won a number of major international awards. Her resume flags her work as director of distinguished concert series and concert halls.

She is the President of the Instituto Cultural Juliana D'Agostini ('Juliana D'Agostini Cultural Institute') a non-profit institution that administers projects in culture and musical education, and serves on FIESP's Conselho Superior da Indústria Criativa (Superior Council of the Creative Industry), and the Conselho da Frente Parlamentar da Música (Council of the Parliamentary Music Front).

In addition to her musical activities, Juliana D'Agostini has spearheaded international advertising campaigns and belongs to the casting agency G.O.D SAVE THE FASHION, headed by young entrepreneur Henrique Estevan, a leader in communication strategies and self-sustaining projects, who is the producer of this and other Juliana events. "Estevan is already part of our family. And I actually call him 'son.' What a talent! Everything I do goes through his hands," D'Agostini admits.

SOURCE Juliana D’Agostini