Julianne Hough Reveals Deeply Personal Traumatic Past Experience For The First Time Ever, In An Emotional Conversation on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, That Inspired Her New Book, Everything We Never Knew; Part 1 of a 3-Part Interview with Julianne Hough Out Today

Julianne Hough Episode Timecodes/Key Moments:

10:20 Julianne: Believing You Have to Earn Love, or Achieve to Be Loved

19:20 Giving Her Power Away & Taking Her Power Back

20:50 "I am something people can take advantage of…" & Reclaiming Her Voice

23:30 Julianne Shares For The First Time Ever, She Was Sexually Abused by Neighbor at age 4

28:20 Healing Parent Wounds

34:25 How to Feel Less Alone

40:00 You Can Borrow Courage

The founder of IT Cosmetics, which she sold to L'Oreal in a billion-dollar deal, and a two-time New York Times bestselling author, Lima's latest book, Worthy, made The New York Times bestseller list 14 weeks in a row.

About Jamie Kern Lima

Lima is an entrepreneur who founded IT Cosmetics in her living room and later sold it to L'Oréal for $1.2 billion. She is on the Forbes list of Richest Self-Made Women. She is also the author of the New York Times bestseller "Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable," and recently released a new book, and instant New York Times bestseller, "Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life." She is a highly sought-after speaker passionate about inspiring women, girls, and entrepreneurs.

Lima is an active philanthropist who has funded leadership training in more than 100 prisons and shelters across the United States and has donated over $40 million in products and funds to help women face the effects of cancer with confidence. She is donating 100% of her author proceeds from her books "Believe IT" and "Worthy." JamieKernLima.com

