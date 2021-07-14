Julie Fergerson Recognized as a "Top 100 Leader in Finance"

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Fergerson, the CEO and Co-Founder of the Merchant Risk Council (MRC), was recognized at this year's Global Conference on Insurance & Finance (GCIF) as one of the top 100 leaders in the fintech industry.

Julie Fergerson, CEO, Co-founder, Merchant Risk Council

"It was a breath of fresh air for GCIF to put on an in-person conference, start the journey of getting back to normal, and recognize all the wonderful people creating positive impacts in the finance community," said Julie Fergerson. After scoring individuals from around the world on their industry impact, spirit of innovation, future readiness, and market demand, Julie is humbled to be recognized for her achievements thus far.

Not only are the scoring categories a strong representation of Julie's values, but they're also fully embraced by her non-profit organization, the MRC. With a mission centered on "building better commerce," the MRC takes a collaborative approach to problem-solving the biggest issues in eCommerce payments and fraud prevention. By recognizing that the industry as whole needs to share resources and unite to become a safe and profitable space, the MRC's massive impact enables the entire industry to be successful.

The MRC works with all those involved in the industry including card issuers, payments and fraud prevention solution providers, and merchants to be a one-stop resource for creating an innovative and successful eCommerce environment. Some of the organization's many triumphs include expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region where they recently elected an APAC Advisory board, strong advocacy work to ensure the Voice of the Merchant is represented and heard in industry discussions, and enhancing their on-demand learning platform to allow MRC members to create courses for in-depth education.

These achievements showcase the root of what makes Julie such a respected, impactful force. Her passion for unity and collaboration as a means to problem-solving offers a clear path to creating an eCommerce community that is more reliable, cooperative, and secure.

About the MRC:

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

Media Contact: Lea Prosenica

Telephone: +1 678-593-0391

Email: [email protected]

MRC Logo Link: download image

SOURCE Merchant Risk Council