Julie Johnson Joins Mazars in the US as Chief Marketing Officer

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We're pleased to have Julie join us. Her experience in brand positioning and delivering unique marketing solutions will be of tremendous value as we continue to strengthen our domestic and international market position. Last year's rebrand opened numerous opportunities and, as we continue to pursue our strategic growth plan, I am confident her expertise in building effective teams and focus on client experience will be invaluable for Mazars USA."

Julie has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing and business consulting roles. Prior to joining Mazars, she served as the CMO of Innovation & Enterprise Solutions at a Big 4 firm. She is particularly skilled in building brand awareness and establishing long-term relationships with clients. Her experience encompasses the full range of marketing disciplines, with a focus on Account Based Marketing (ABM), field marketing, product marketing, and account management.

"Mazars in the US has a unique focus among major firms on delivering an exceptional client experience leveraging its integrated global platform," Julie said. "I'm excited to join the firm as it continues to grow, both in the US and internationally. I believe that my background leading effective teams and building long-term client relationships will fit into the Mazars culture and enhance its market presence."

Julie holds a BA in Economics from DePauw University and an MBA from The Ohio State University.

About Mazars in the US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

