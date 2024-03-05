Julie Kim announces Persian-Texan menu with a twist at Parklife Taqueria, just in time for International Women's Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Julie Kim is celebrating an exciting new food and beverage program she launched with business partner and Michelin-trained Chef Scott Koshnoodi, at Parklife Taqueria, their second establishment in Brooklyn.

Julie Kim is available to share her expertise on the following topics to help small business owners celebrate International Women's Day:

Three ways to sustain a small business in New York City .

. Tips for navigating a woman-owned small business.

Advice on managing family disappointment after switching career paths.

To learn more about how Julie Kim, a Korean-American small business owner in Brooklyn, left her safe engineering job (against her family's wishes) to open and operate two successful hospitality establishments in Brooklyn or to schedule a call with her, please contact [email protected].

About Parklife Taqueria

A taqueria inspired by Persian, Mexican, and Texan flavors, Parklife is a year-round favorite with its landscaped outdoor seating and expanded indoor dining. It's located on a quiet street in Brooklyn's buzzy Gowanus neighborhood, where industrial meets creativity.

Parklife gets its name from the popular album by '90s Britpop band Blur, which the owners — longtime friends Julie Kim and Scott Koshnoodi (who also serves as the chef) listened to on repeat while studying as Civil Engineering students at the University of Texas, Austin.

Today, music, creativity, and innovative flavors serve as the beating heart and soul of the all-season restaurant, which serves artfully crafted tacos and other Mexican-inspired staples until 12 AM on weekdays and 2 AM on weekends.

View the new menu and make a reservation here, https://parklifebk.com/menu/

Julie Kim, Co-Owner, Chief Operating Officer

Parklife Taqueria & Littlefield

Julie Kim moved to New York City from Seoul, Korea, at age five. Fast-forward nearly 20 years later, Kim earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering at Northwestern University and a Master's in Environmental Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin.

Julie worked as an engineer for ten years but ultimately followed her passion for music and hospitality when she opened a music/comedy club with her friend and fellow Texas alum, Scott Koshnoodi. Since 2009, Littlefield has been a popular destination for musicians and comics, hosting big names like Chris Rock, Chuck D, Zach Galifianakis, Cibo Matto, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Neko Case, Santigold, and Kim Gordon.

Kim's training as an engineer ultimately gave her the foundation to establish — and maintain — a successful club. "As an engineer, you learn to troubleshoot and solve problems," she said. "I didn't think I could translate my engineering skills to hospitality, but I found them to be highly practical."

Some of Kim's responsibilities include scouting and booking talent, facilitating a robust schedule of activities and programming, curating the on-site art gallery, overseeing private events, and managing a large team of staff, talented producers, engineers, and talent scouts.

In 2017, Kim and Koshnoodi opened their second business, Parklife Taqueria, to feed hungry clubgoers leaving Littlefield. However, when original Chef Denisse Lina Chavez moved her popular El Atoradero restaurant concept from the Parklife kitchen to a food hall in midtown, Kim and co-owner Scott Koshnoodi had to spring into action. While Koshnoodi helms the kitchen, Kim manages the front-of-house operations. As a leader, she says, "I found that it's important to empower your staff and train them for moments when they need to troubleshoot on their own. I want my staff to feel confident they can do it themselves."

In 2024, Kim and Koshnoodi announced a new food and beverage program featuring an eclectic blend of Persian, Texan, and Mexican flavors inspired by Chef Scott's roots merged with innovative food science techniques, which he learned from working at popular Michelin restaurants.

