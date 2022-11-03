Julie Lynn Fitzgerald, MD, FAAP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BURR RIDGE, III., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Lynn Fitzgerald, MD, FAAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the Medical Field, acknowledging her excellence with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Fitzgerald earned a Bachelor's degree at Villanova University. She then completed her medical degree (M.D.) at Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine. She did her residency and undertook fellowship training at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Julie Fitzgerald

Dr. Fitzgerald is a practicing pediatrician and critical care physician who cares for young patients at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC) in Maywood, IL. As a pediatrician and critical care physician, she diagnoses and treats life-threatening infections, injuries, diseases, and other disorders in children. According to Dr. Fitzgerald, pediatricians typically work with infants, children, teenagers, and young adults up to the age of 21. They practice medical care as well as preventative health care. In her practice, Dr. Fitzgerald oversees and manages the physical, mental, and emotional health of young patients.

Dr. Fitzgerald notes that LUMC is a quaternary care facility with 547 licensed beds, a Level I Trauma Center, nationally recognized Burn Center, renowned Transplant Center, and a special 20-bed unit for patients undergoing stem cell transplant. The center provides top hospital care in all medical specialties, including orthopedics, nephrology, cardiology, cancer, ophthalmology, and surgery.

Dr. Fitzgerald is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an active member of the Society for Pediatric Sedation, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the Association of American Medical Colleges. In her spare time, the doctor enjoys spending time with family and contributing to Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network. She would like to thank her father, Dr. Thomas D. Sullivan, and her mentors, Dr. Madelyn Kahana and Dr. Jill Glick.

