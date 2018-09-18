Julie McQueen Named President of CarbonTV

McQueen's vision for the future of CarbonTV includes diversifying the platform's offerings, reaching new demographics, and continuing to grow the first and largest OTT platform for the outdoor community. She will work directly with the producers and content providers at CarbonTV to ensure the platform feels like home to the people who make it what it is: the future of outdoor video content.

"Years ago, I decided to leave network television and to dedicate my attention to growing my platform solely through CarbonTV. It turned out to be the best business move I've made so far," says McQueen. "CarbonTV continues to lead the pack in online distribution for outdoor content, and I plan on working with my team to take it to the next level in the coming year. These are exciting times for us, and I can't wait to show the world what we've been working on."

In 2018, CarbonTV successfully rebuilt the website, updated the apps and introduced new features like the Recommendation Engine and the innovative Carbon Score, giving fans a more engaging viewing experience. In 2019, viewers can expect new curated content and an expansion of the current library of Live Cameras. CarbonTV will continue to build the platform around original content, exclusive series, as well as the anthology of shows viewers know and love, for free and available 24/7/365.

The best of what's happening outdoors is happening here. With more than 300 shows and 10 million monthly views, CarbonTV is the leading online streaming destination for outdoor and rural lifestyle video. All video content is available on demand, for free at CarbonTV.com and through the CarbonTV app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV. To learn more, visit www.carbontv.com.

