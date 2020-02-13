Julie Pacino's Newly Launched Production Company 'Tiny Apples' Announces The Development Of A New Series: "Harmony In Gold"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Apples, the newly launched production company founded by Julie Pacino, announced today the development of a new series: "Harmony in Gold."

The series is created and written by Pacino with the support of producers Kate Glover ("Black Mirror") and Jake Hunter (Daytime Emmy Winner).

"Harmony in Gold" follows Grace, a mischievous young woman who works as a server at Hollywood charity functions. After a particularly strange party, she is recruited into a matriarchal cult that worships gold. The show sets out to explore the seductive and obsessive dynamics of power and control within secret societies.

Tiny Apples is led by Julie Pacino, with team members Jake Hunter, Eliese Lissner, Robert MacCready, Christopher Botte, and Aron Meinhardt. Tiny Apples will produce feature films and TV/Web series. Its goal is to push the boundaries of conventional storytelling by creating imaginative content while tapping into the best and brightest of both coasts.

"We are excited to announce Tiny Apples," said Pacino. "We welcome the wild and can help bring your craziest expressions to life. Tiny Apples will create the type of content that we would want to watch: fun, dark, immersive stories that people can connect with."

Pacino and Tiny Apples are repped by 33 & West and managed by Fourward.

BIOS:

Julie Pacino is a New York City based writer/director/producer. She has written and directed a number of short films that have screened in several cities including Cannes, Hollywood, Sao Paulo, and New York. Most recently, Pacino directed a short film called "Nowhere to Go" that won Best Dramatic Short at the Hollywood Reel International Film Festival. She is also in post-production on a short film called "Harmony in Gold" that is now being adapted into a series. As a producer, Julie has worked on a variety of different projects from feature films to theater, including the sold-out Off-Broadway production, PHOENIX, starring Julia Stiles at The Cherry Lane Theatre in Manhattan. Pacino is repped by 33 & West and managed by Fourward.

Jake Hunter will next be seen in the film "The Comeback Trail" alongside Robert De Niro and is set to co-executive produce "King Lear". Hunter won a Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series" as a producer in 2018 for the series "The Bay". He is repped by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Jake is a native of upstate New York and graduated from Bethlehem High School.

