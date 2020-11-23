Julie R. Brahmer, MD, MSc is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie R. Brahmer, MD, MSc, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Oncologist for her outstanding contributions in the field of Oncology and acknowledgment of her unwavering devotion to patient-centered care at Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Medicine is a multi-billion dollar global health enterprise that is home to six academic and community hospitals, four suburban health care, and surgery centers, and thirty-nine primary and specialty care outpatient sites. With leadership, respect, and diversity at the forefront of the institution's values, John Hopkin's mission is to "improve the health of the community and the world by setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research, and clinical care."

Board-Certified Oncologist Dr. Brahmer has led an impressive career, garnering over 15 years of expert knowledge and professional experience in the field of healthcare. Throughout her acclaimed career, she has attained valuable expertise within the areas of lung cancer, medical oncology, mesothelioma, and clinical trials. In her current capacity, Dr. Brahmer directs the Kimmel Cancer Center on the Johns Hopkins Bayview campus and is a co-principal investigator on Johns Hopkins' National Clinical Trials Network. In addition to serving as the Director of the Upper Aerodigestive Clinical Research Program, she is also the Director of the Thoracic Oncology Program and a Professor of Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Brahmer was inspired to enter the medical field when her grandfather was diagnosed with lymphoma. To prepare for her career, Dr. Brahmer attained her Medical Degree from the University of Nebraska's Medical Center and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. Fellow of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Brahmer is also Board Certified in Oncology through the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Brahmer has maintained active memberships with professional organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Association for Cancer Research. As one of the founding Board Members of the National Lung Cancer Partnership, Dr. Brahmer currently sits on the Medical Advisory Board of the Lung Cancer Research Fund and LUNGevity.

When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Brahmer enjoys spending time with her family. Her favorite vacation place is Sun Valley, Idaho.

Dr. Brahmer dedicates this recognition to her family and her patients. She also dedicates this in the loving memory of Michael Nash and in acknowledgment of her mentor, David Ettinger, M.D.

