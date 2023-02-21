Julie Sanchez, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Sanchez, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the Medical Field.

Spoonie threads Julie Sanchez

Dr. Sanchez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in General Biology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1989. She attended UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX, graduating with her Medical degree in 1993. She completed a General Surgery residency at SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY and completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Trauma and research at Johns Hopkins University. She later completed a Fellowship in Pediatric Surgery at SUNY Downstate in 2001.

Dr. Sanchez's career ambition was to become an architect. However, after volunteering at Brackenridge Hospital, she discovered her passion for pediatric medicine. According to Dr. Sanchez, she loves her job every day because she can help children get the specialized care they need. She says she is "blessed to be a part of the journey" and is proud to help children and their families solve their problems through her many aspects of work.

Dr. Sanchez treats infants, children, and adolescents up to 18 years old at her pediatric surgery practice at Austin Pediatric Surgery where she has worked for more than two decades. She specializes in liver disease; biliary disease; intestinal blockages; congenital disabilities; minimally invasive surgery; perinatal issues; and congenital anomalies.

Dr. Sanchez is affiliated with Dell Children's Medical Center; Dell Seton Medical Center UT; Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin; Ascension Seton Northwest; Ascension Seton Southwest; North Austin Children's Hospital; and St. David's Main Hospital. Her main offices are located at 1301 Medical Pkwy Bldg. B #340 in Cedar Park, TX, and at 1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd #400 in Austin, TX. Dr. Sanchez is also the Lead Surgeon for the Dell Children's Intestinal Rehabilitation Program and a Clinical Affiliate Professor of the UT Dell Medical School.

Dr. Sanchez is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Pediatric Surgery. She is a Fellow of the American Pediatric Surgery Association; a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; and a member of the Texas Medical Association Operation Kid Docs. She is associated with the Travis County Medical Association and in 2020, was recognized as the Pediatric Surgeon of Texas by Physician Preferred Magazine.

Dr. Sanchez is the co-Founder of Spoonie Threads, along with Saba Kamaras, launched in 2015. The company creates clothing for kids who have had ports or other external devices installed in their bodies. Spoonie Threads sells ostomy cover bags, antimicrobial insulin pump bags, G-tube pads, and clothing with access holes for feeding tubes or catheters. Dr. Sanchez makes custom outfits and does not release the product until the child it is designed for has approved it. She is proud to make adaptive clothing for kids so that they can feel comfortable and fashionable.

Dr. Sanchez is also the Founder and Lead Physician of the Injury Free Coalition for Kids of Austin, which encourages kids to use booster seats. She was behind the "Boost Now! Join the Buckleteers," a campaign to increase the use of children's booster seats, which was so popular that it garnered national attention. The program promoted this critical safety issue and resulted in the first Injury Prevention program in Austin, TX, creating the Children's Education and Community Resource Center.

Dr. Sanchez would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her entire family for their love and support and In Loving Memory of her husband, Mr. Emery Buchner. She was married for nine years, and they had one son together.

For more information, visit https://spooniethreads.com/ and www.austinpediatricsurgery.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who