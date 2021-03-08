Julie Stern Joins H1 as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today the appointment of Julie Stern to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Julie brings more than 30 years of technology executive leadership to her role at H1 where she is running the 60+ person engineering team for the global healthcare organization.

Julie has spent more than three decades in leadership roles at healthcare and technology organizations. She most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at HealthReveal where she oversaw significant AI, architecture, and organizational changes to drive scale. Julie also served as CTO at leading healthcare technology companies including Accolade and Vesta Healthcare (Hometeam). She was also the Co-Founder and CTO of kConciergeMD. Julie graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science.

"When I met Julie, I was super impressed by her background and abilities, but what struck me the most was her low ego and how that would fit perfectly with our leadership team's culture," said Ariel Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of H1. "Low ego, high ability, alignment with our company's values, and passion for healthcare, it was a great fit on so many levels. I'm excited to have Julie help us grow H1 and create a stronger internal engineering culture through her guidance and leadership."

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. The company takes a rigorous approach to ensuring the largest and most comprehensive platform of healthcare professionals so it can be trusted as the source of truth for healthcare organizations to make decisions.

The H1 Platform contains authoritative information about every Healthcare Provider (HCP) worldwide, including academics, clinicians, and allied health professionals. Life sciences companies, hospitals and health systems use this platform to connect with established as well as emerging HCPs. This platform provides a detailed picture of HCPs' institutional affiliations, scholarly research and publications, digital and social influence, and clinical activities that make medical and commercial teams more efficient in forming purposeful relationships.

"I joined H1 because I found the mission of connecting global healthcare professionals to drive better health outcomes so compelling," said Julie Stern, SVP of Engineering and CISO for H1. "I was impressed with the deep client understanding and empathy I saw at every level of the company and am excited to help lead H1 as we grow and continue to build our global healthcare platform."

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1insights.com/.

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE H1