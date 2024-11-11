Julie Van Kleeck Joins Paragon Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation® (Paragon) is pleased to announce that Julie Van Kleeck is joining Paragon's Board of Directors. With her extensive experience in the space technology industry, Julie brings a deep level of market understanding, issue knowledge and competitive operating background to Paragon's business.

Van Kleeck comes to Paragon after a 38-year career at Aerojet Rocketdyne, which she retired from in 2019. Her final position immediately prior to retirement was Vice President of the Space and Launch Propulsion Business Unit. She previously held several senior executive management and technical positions throughout the company over the course of her career.

"To say that Julie is going to be a highly valued asset to our team is an understatement. We very much look forward to having her on our team," said Grant Anderson, President and CEO of Paragon. "When you look at her experience and her accomplishments in a fast-changing world of space and commercialization, I think Julie is the perfect addition to our organization. We will greatly appreciate her guidance on wide range of key issues and challenges moving ahead across our sea, air, land, and space business," continued Anderson.

Van Kleeck's lengthy career in the aerospace industry includes a wide spectrum of roles and positions focused on both commercial and government space and national defense. Julie graduated from the University of California with degrees in Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering and was the only female in her aeronautical engineering graduating class. Finally, she is widely known in the aerospace community and has held leadership roles in numerous industry organizations, including the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Coalition for Deep Space Exploration (CDSE), Powerhouse Science Center and the SLS/Orion industry coalition.

"Paragon has been a long-time space industry leader in the vital area of human support systems. Their technologies, products and many innovations have been crucial to the viability and success of human spaceflight and I am thrilled and honored to play a part in Paragons future," said Ms. Van Kleeck.

Paragon has been pioneering on the forefront of systems designed for extreme environments in sea, land, air, and space for over 30 years. Paragon has a successful history of providing design, analysis and/or hardware on every human space program of record since 1999 as well as terrestrial markets of life support and thermal control. Paragon has grown in personnel, design, analysis, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to support the most current and forward-leaning civil and commercial space programs.

