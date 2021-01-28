Julie Wenah Appointed To Women In Product Board Of Directors

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors, and look forward to partnering with the Women in Product community to advance efforts that increase access and opportunity for women across the globe," Wenah said. "Building products that shape our world is not a spectator sport. Creating a well-resourced ecosystem rich with inclusion and opportunity will lead to a world where women are recognized leaders chartering the new frontier."

Prior to Airbnb, she served as Counselor and Policy Advisor at the White House and U.S. Department of Commerce, where she led President Obama's manufacturing initiative and worked on regulatory frameworks and technical assistance supporting energy agreements in Africa. She began her career in Washington working in First Lady Michelle Obama's policy shop and she later culminated her experience by advancing the Liberian segment of Mrs. Obama's CNN film, "We Will Rise."

"Julie's array of strong skills and experience will enhance our board's capabilities," said Elizabeth Ames, CEO of Women In Product. "Julie's experience in government service, her global perspective, and her work as a part of Airbnb's Project Lighthouse, an industry-leading program to uncover, measure, and overcome discrimination will expand our board's perspective. We look forward to working with Julie to equip women to thrive in product careers."

Started in 2016 by several women working in product leadership, Women In Product has grown to become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that equips women to thrive in product management careers at all levels, connects women in the product field, and advocates for more diverse workplaces. Today, the organization fosters a network of more than 22,000 constituents and 27 chapters, and hosts an annual conference that convenes more than 3,000 women in the field.

