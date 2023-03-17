Juliet Murphy Roulhac Elected Chair, Peggy Hogan Marker Elected Vice Chair Of Community Foundation of Broward Board of Directors

Foundation Board Approves Full Slate of Officers and Welcomes Four New Board Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward has elected FPL executive Juliet Murphy Roulhac as its Chair and Peggy Hogan Marker as its Vice Chair. The Foundation Board also approved a full slate of officers.

Juliet Murphy Roulhac is the Director of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Florida Power & Light Company. She is an attorney with over 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience.

Peggy Hogan Marker has been elected Vice Chair of the Board. She is a partner and president of Marker Construction Group.

Mona Pittenger has been elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Board. She is an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist.

Jane Bolin and Jonathan Allen have been elected At-Large members of the Foundation's Executive Committee.

New members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors include Holly Bodenweber, Bertha Henry, Aurelio Fernandez and Jason Liberty.

"I believe in the power of local philanthropy to tackle big challenges and make lives better in Broward," said new Board Chair Juliet Murphy Roulhac. "I'm thrilled to be part of such a talented Board, dedicated to championing innovation and opportunity in the place we call home."

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

