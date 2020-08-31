Juliette Kayyem to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals, today announced that national security expert Juliette Kayyem will be a keynote speaker at its tenth annual Security Congress held virtually from November 16-18, 2020.

What: Kayyem will provide the closing keynote address on day three of the annual global cybersecurity conference. She will discuss preparedness and resilience, specifically pertaining to COVID-19, and help guide the audience to accurately judge their responses as organizations, community members and individuals. Her presentation will reflect on how we can learn from 2020 and what it can teach as about becoming resilient organizations, teams and individuals.

Who: Juliette Kayyem is currently the Senior Belfer Lecturer in International Security at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where she is faculty chair of the Homeland Security and Security and Global Health Projects. Previously, she served as President Obama's Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, where she played a pivotal role in major operations responding to the BP Oil Spill and H1N1 pandemic. Kayyem has spent the last two decades in both state and federal government managing complex policy initiatives and organizing government responses to major crises. She appears frequently on CNN as the network's on-air national security analyst and is a weekly featured analyst on Boston Public Radio. Kayyem also writes columns in The Atlantic, and published a best-selling memoir, Security Mom.

When: Kayyem's keynote is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET. For more information about Security Congress and to register, please visit: securitycongress.brighttalk.live

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education ™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

