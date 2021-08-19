Juliettes Interiors launch competition to win trip to Iceland

Part of the renowned Hótel Keflavík, Diamond Suites has five luxury penthouse residences, each named after a precious gemstone. Guests at the hotel find private, glass-enclosed hot tubs with spectacular views of the Reykjanes Peninsula; magnificent, hand carved beds by Juliettes Interiors; fabulous bathrooms with Versace tiles and Philippe Starck taps - and a level of service that is second to none. The Reykjanes Peninsula is at the heart of everything Iceland has to offer. This is the most visited area in Iceland - and with good reason. Relaxing in the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon, picnicking alongside a newly-erupted volcano, whale watching or gazing up at the elusive Northern Lights. In this land of ice and fire, there is so much for holidaymakers to do. The family team at Diamond Suites are always on hand to recommend and arrange an itinerary.

This luxury Iceland break starts at the airport, with business class flights from London Heathrow Airport, lounge access and chauffeur-driven transfers from and to Keflavík International Airport in the hotel's own top-of-the-range Range Rover.

The prize includes:

Return business class flights (or equivalent) for two from London Heathrow to Keflavik International Airport

Private, chauffeur-driven transfers between Keflavík International Airport and the Diamond Suites

Two nights' accommodation for two people in one of the Diamond Suites

Full Icelandic breakfast each morning

Enter at the Juliettes Interiors website: https://www.juliettesinteriors.co.uk/win-a-luxury-iceland-break/

Closing date 6th September 2021

Juliettes Interiors are proud to work with the Hotel Keflavik, supplying exclusive luxury furniture to bring the owner's interior design ideas to life. From exquisite chandeliers to beautiful beds and eye-catching accessories, only the finest pieces make their way into this elegant, 5 star hotel.

