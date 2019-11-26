Julio Narvaez OMS, MD, FAAO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julio Narvaez OMS, MD, FAAO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in acknowledgement of his role as an Ophthalmologist and Corneal Specialist at his private practice.

Located at Arecibo Executive Hall in the Antonio R. Badcelo Building in Arecibo, Dr. Julio Narvaez specializes in corneal transplants and cataracts. At his private practice, he diagnoses, treats, and monitors ocular and visual disorders.

In recognition of educational endeavors, Dr. Julio Narvaez graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a Bachelor of Science. He furthered his education at the University of Puerto Rico Medical School, graduating with honors and becoming a Doctor of Medicine. He completed a general surgery internship at Mayaguez Medical Center, an ophthalmological residency at the University of Puerto Rico, and a corneal fellowship at the University of Missouri. In total, he has nineteen years of experience in the field of medicine. He utilizes his education and training to provide quality, comprehensive eye and vision care to patients who experience discomfort and diseases related to the eyes, including the eyelids, orbit, and visual pathways.



Having twelve years of experience in the field of Ophthalmology, Dr. Julio Narvaez is board certified and currently licensed to practice medicine in Puerto Rico and Missouri. To further enhance his professional development, he serves as a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and maintains affliations with the Puerto Rican Ophthalmological Society. Giving back to his community, Dr. Julio Narvaez is affiliated with the Puerto Rican/American Society free clinic volunteer.



Dr. Julio Narvaez dedicates this recognition to John Cowden, MD, who mentored him during his corneal fellowship at the University of Missouri.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

