Julius®, a Web Portal That Offers Blumberg Registered Agent Customers an Advanced Standard of Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumberg announces the launch of Julius©, a free web portal providing its registered agent (RA), annual report (AR) and corporate service customers an advanced standard of service. The Julius dashboard gives instant access to details of each entity's data, upcoming deadlines & renewal dates, and access to process of service documents – with email notification of annual and biennial deadlines where applicable. Process will be sent by email, saving days in the time allowed for process to be answered. An important feature for professionals who are obligated to notify clients about process received.

Julius provides 24/7 access to RA, AR and corporate service orders through the internet, allowing retrieval of RA account information in a timely manner. Julius features a key record-keeping system, an enhancement for daily processing. As a time-saving tool, Julius enables instant retrieval of your pertinent service of process documents by outlining details pertaining to the receipt of such service; Julius' functionality allows ease in managing RA entities and AR requirements in an effective manner.

BlumbergExcelsior Corporate Services, Inc. is the corporate service division of BlumbergExcelsior, Inc., established in 1887. Blumberg is a leading vendor to the legal profession and of products legal in nature used by the business world and consumers. Its corporate services and products are available at www.blumberg.comand its renowned law forms at www.blumberglegalforms.com.

BlumbergExcelsior Corporate Services, Inc.

Contact: Jose Mojica

800 221-2972 x1575

jmojica@blumb.com

