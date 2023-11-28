Julius Clinical Research Receives Growth Investment from Ampersand Capital Partners

Partnership will further expand Julius' clinical trial services capabilities to advance new therapeutics.

ZEIST, Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Clinical Research ("Julius Clinical" or the "Company"), a leading academic clinical Contract Research Organization ("CRO") providing clinical trial services and real-world evidence studies to biopharma sponsors, proudly announces a majority recapitalization by Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"). The investment and partnership with Ampersand will enable the Company to expand its scientific and therapeutic expertise as well as build its geographic footprint in Europe and North America to accelerate growth of its CRO services.

As part of this transaction, Julius Clinical is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Spasic as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Spasic has spent his entire career in the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry and is the founder and former CEO of TFS HealthScience, a leading global, mid-size CRO.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-out from the University Medical Center Utrecht ("UMC Utrecht"), Julius Clinical has grown into a specialty clinical CRO that has successfully supported over 130 clinical trials, enrolling more than 200,000 patients in approximately 40 countries. Julius Clinical provides its sponsors access to a unique global network of research sites and key opinion leaders ("KOLs") in carefully selected disease areas such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, Epilepsy, NASH, and RSV. The investment by Ampersand will support Julius Clinical's strategic vision of growing its geographic footprint while enhancing its therapeutic expertise in CNS, renal, cardiometabolic and infectious diseases.

Julius Clinical's CEO, Martijn Wallert commented, "Julius Clinical Research is extremely pleased to have secured the support of Ampersand to help expand our expertise and geographic reach as a global research and scientific partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. We've been on a growth journey at Julius Clinical, driven by a combination of world-class scientific expertise and clinical study execution skills."

He continued, "Today's announcement follows on 15 years of dedication to the highest standards of expertise, integrity, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. I am grateful to our founders, partners, employees, sponsors and UMC Utrecht, whose strong support has led to this milestone announcement. We are now entering the next phase in our development, pursuing accelerated growth through our partnership with Ampersand. Their expertise and resources will enable us to enhance our clinical support services and make an even larger contribution to advancing medical science and drug development globally. I look forward to embarking with Daniel and the rest of the Ampersand team on this exciting growth journey. "

Daniel Spasic, incoming Chairman of Julius Clinical, commented on the Company's unique position, "Julius Clinical Research has carved out a distinctive role in the clinical CRO landscape. The Company's scientific heritage from UMC Utrecht and established KOL and research networks in CNS, renal, cardiometabolic and infectious diseases make it a highly differentiated CRO able to provide its customers with strong scientific support and clinical trial execution to advance new therapeutics and treatments for the benefit of patients globally. I am excited to work with Martijn and the talented team at Julius Clinical to further strengthen its position and grow the business."

Ampersand Vice President Hidde Van Kerckhoven added, "Our investment in Julius Clinical aligns well with Ampersand's strategy of supporting high quality companies with established leadership positions in attractive segments of the pharmaceutical outsourcing market. We believe the Company's scientific expertise, differentiated services offering and dedicated management team are strong foundations for future growth. Ampersand looks forward to supporting the Julius Clinical team in this next phase of the Company's growth journey."

About Julius Clinical Research

Julius Clinical Research, founded in 2008 and based in Zeist, The Netherlands, is a scientifically focused CRO providing end-to-end clinical trial service to pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, as well as governments and academia. Julius Clinical's renowned scientific leaders are at the forefront of their fields, which combine with operational excellence and a global network of research sites to deliver tailor-made solution for customers and their clinical trials. With a focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology, renal, cardiometabolic and infectious diseases, Julius Clinical has grown to approximately 200 employees and has supported over 130 clinical trials, enrolling more than 200,000 participants in around 40 countries. Learn more about Julius Clinical Research at www.juliusclinical.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

