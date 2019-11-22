Julius Nasso To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 4th Annual Monaco World Sports Legends Award Ceremony On December 7, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius Nasso, accomplished director and producer, known for award winning movies Narc, The Patriot, Enigma and Under Siege, is pleased to announce that he will be honored for his lifetime achievements in entertainment and art at the World Sports Legends Award in Monaco on December 7th, 2019, hosted by international ballet star, actress and singer Lorena Baricalla as Master of Ceremonies. Linking sports with entertainment, art, fashion and glamour, the "Oscars of Sport", produced by PromoArt Monte-Carlo Production will honor Mr. Nasso for his distinct contributions to the world of entertainment.

"I am flattered and grateful to be recognized by my peers and colleagues who inspire me to showcase great story telling through film and music," said Julius Nasso. "I look forward to accepting the Lifetime Achievement Prize at the World Sports Legends Award."

The Monaco World Sports Legends Award promotes sport's ethical and moral values as ideals to motivate others, especially the young, to excel. The prestigious Monaco World Sports Legend Award celebrates champions, men and women (active and retired), who have gained distinction not only for their sporting exploits, but also for their example, which is an inspiration for the new generations. The special prize "Best Sports Values" awards an athlete who stands out for an exemplary sporting gesture which embodies sport's ethical and moral values, or to well-known people for their community support through sport. The "Posthumous Award" is given to great champions with legendary careers or to well-known people who operated in the sporting sector. All the award winners are entered into the "Pantheon of the World Sports Legends" through their handprints, realized during the Handprints Show with Marcos Marin, Official Artist of the Foundation of HSH Prince Albert of Monaco. All the handprints are exhibited at each edition of the event on the red carpet.

"We are very proud to honor Mr. Nasso with this special Lifetime Achievement Prize in recognition of his worldwide successful martial arts and action movies with Warner Bros and for his work in the entertainment sector," said the Organizers of the WSLA.

The 4th annual Monaco World Sports Legends Award, "The Oscars of Sport" will be held on December 7th, 2019 in Monte Carlo at the Fairmont Hotel. The Red Carpet is at 8:00 p.m. and the Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner begins at 9:00 p.m. with the celebration continuing with a cocktail party beginning at 12:00 a.m.

ABOUT JULIUS (JULES) R. NASSO

Director, Producer – Music & Film

Julius R. Nasso ("Jules") is a renowned Music & Film Producer and Director. Through his work in the film industry, Jules produced a series of action blockbusters during his 17-year partnership with Warner Brothers Studios, including Hard to Kill, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Glimmer Man, Fire Down Below, and The Patriot. He later co-founded Manhattan Pictures, where he produced and distributed films such as Enigma starring Kate Winslet, and also founded Julius R. Nasso Production which is known for films such as Prince of Central Park starring Kathleen Turner. His most acclaimed achievement is his production of Narc which starred Jason Patric, Ray Liotta and Busta Rhymes and earned him a nomination from Sundance Film Festival and won him the Special Prize Policier at the Cognac Film Festival. He was also awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ischia Global Fest this year.

Most recently, Jules has delved into the music world, producing concerts for legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli. His company, Ma Nasso Productions, created a record-breaking performance for Bocelli during the Asian Culture Carnival this past May, and has plans for several more global events with the artist.

