Julius Tennon to serve as UTulsa's 2026 commencement speaker

TULSA, Okla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa is proud to announce that actor, producer and alumnus Julius Tennon will serve as the keynote speaker for its 2026 commencement ceremonies. Events are scheduled for May 15-16 at the Donald W. Reynolds Center, where graduates, families, administration and faculty will gather to celebrate the Class of 2026.

Tennon’s credits include Friday Night Lights, Criminal Minds, How to Get Away with Murder, Air, G20 and The Woman King. Post this Julius Tennon

Tennon's distinguished career spans film, television and theater. He attended UTulsa as a student-athlete and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1978. While a student, he studied in the Kendall College of Arts & Sciences and performed in productions including "Othello" and "The Emperor Jones."

"Julius' connection and commitment to the university make him an inspiring choice for our 151st commencement," said UTulsa Interim President Rick Dickson. "He is accomplished in his field and respected by those who have had the privilege to meet him. Julius is the perfect person to address the graduates and their loved ones."

Tennon's film and television credits include "Friday Night Lights," "Fame," "Criminal Minds," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Air," "G20" and "The Woman King."

Tennon and his wife, Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis, co-founded JuVee Productions, a company focused on developing and producing stories from historically underrepresented voices.

He remains actively engaged with his alma mater, supporting mentorship and experiential learning initiatives that connect students with opportunities in the entertainment and media industries.

"I am honored to return to The University of Tulsa and celebrate the achievements of these bright new graduates as they complete their current academic programs and prepare for careers and continued study," Tennon said.

The latest information about commencement-related events, including schedules and livestream details, is online at utulsa.edu/commencement.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa