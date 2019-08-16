Julphar Announces Q2 2019 Results

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its second quarter 2019 financial results.

The company reported Q2 2019 net sales of AED 100 million and a net loss of AED 96m.

Jerome Carle, CEO of Julphar, said: "Firstly, I wish to express my gratitude to our shareholders, our employees, our customers and our partners for their continued support.

"Our second quarter performance was disappointing primarily due to continued challenges in Saudi Arabia coupled with unfavorable conditions in some of our key markets. However, we have started a transformation that will make us stronger in the long run.

"We remain cautious in our outlook but we are confident we are taking the right actions to ensure a full recovery and achieve our long term objectives."

Julphar's revenue was negatively impacted by the Saudi Food & Drug Authority's temporary ban on the export of the company's products to the Kingdom in September 2018. Consequently, the company's management has focused on cost reductions and has taken several actions to strengthen the organization and maximize cash flows.

Earlier, the Company announced the appointment of new executive employees to help guide the company towards profitability and long-term success.

About Julphar

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa and for almost four decades, the company has been delivering high quality, innovative and affordable healthcare solutions to families across the globe. Established under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in 1980, Julphar employs more than 5,000 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries on five continents.

Julphar's business is centered on three core business units – Julphar Diabetes Solutions, General Medicines and its consumer division, Julphar Life – which target major therapeutic segments including Gastrology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Antibiotics and Cardio-metabolism.

Julphar has 16 internationally accredited facilities in Africa, Middle East and Asia that produce more than a million boxes of medicine a day. In 2012, Julphar became one of the largest producers of Insulin with its UAE-based Biotechnology production unit based.

For more information, visit http://www.julphar.net.

Contact:

Chris Goward

chris.goward@julphar.net

+971-(0)58-263-3997

SOURCE Julphar

Related Links

http://www.julphar.net

