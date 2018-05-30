July 13-15 Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States Approved for 10.0 Continuing Legal Education Credits by Ohio, Nevada Courts

"That the NCLGS Summer Meeting has been approved for 10 hours of CLE credit by two state boards is a tribute to the quality of the agenda and speakers," said Michael Zatezalo, Immediate Past President of the International Masters of Gaming Law and a Director at the law firm of Kegler Brown Hill & Ritter in Columbus, OH. "The International Masters of Gaming Law is pleased to contribute to the educational component by offering two of its Masterclasses."

In addition to outstanding networking opportunities with dozens of state legislators and industry professionals, the NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two IMGL Masterclasses

One special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

Optional Saturday night baseball game (via separate registration fee at special group rate): New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

To view the agenda, register, and book hotel rooms at the host Marriott (special attendee rates (available through June 21), visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact Dawn Wagner at dawn@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 12. Contact Kevin Mullally at K.mullally@gaminglabs for more information.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/july-13-15-summer-meeting-of-legislators-from-gaming-states-approved-for-10-0-continuing-legal-education-credits-by-ohio-nevada-courts-300656348.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

