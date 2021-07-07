July 17 "Live! Discovery Experience" to Present a Model on How Chiropractors Can Grow Their Practices

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is presenting "Live! Discovery Experience," a hands-on workshop for chiropractic practice owners that will demonstrate how they can grow their business, on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AMI's offices, 601 Cleveland Street, Suite 600 in Clearwater.

CREATE YOUR PRACTICE GROWTH PLAN

Featuring keynote speakers Dr. Mike Carberry and Sam Frentzas, the "Live! Discovery Experience" will explain AMI's model for creating a practice growth plan. The program will also offer participants an opportunity to learn about the AMI model, present new opportunities and responsibilities, and answer questions about how to practice the AMI model in a compliant, ethical and transparent way.

The principals behind AMI are Carberry and his wife, Coleen Carberry, a physical therapist.

"AMI is here to teach chiropractors, MDs and other licensed providers how to not only survive, but to thrive in practice throughout the next decade by actually aligning the services of your clinic with those that are most beneficial for the patient, philosophically sound, sought after by the public, and comfortably reimbursed by insurers or as cash services," Dr. Carberry explained.

"AMI is a company that challenges the status quo of healthcare. We believe the power of healing lies within the individual," he added.

Dr. Carberry said the AMI model is adaptable to any chiropractic practice.

Frentzas is the head of the Driving Force Company and co-author of "Salesfuze: How to confidently generate a steadily increasing flow of patient appointments to create a successful thriving practice" and "The Driving Force: Massive Business Growth Formula."

"Medical practices do not need to struggle to fill their appointments with highly qualified patients who need and can afford to pay for their services. They don't need to continue to burden their staff with marketing and appointment setting any longer," Frentzas said. "We believe that medical practices can thrive by reactivating their existing patient database, gain new patients through proven advertising and create real-world wealth for the doctor-owner with exciting empire building strategies."

To register for the "Live! Discovery Experience," visit www.eventbrite.com/e/amis-exclusive-discovery-experience-tickets-161161164381. The program is free.

For more information about Advanced Medical Integration, visit amidoctors.com.

For more information about the Driving Force Company, visit drivingforcecompany.com.

