July 20th Marks One Giant Anniversary for Mankind

FLORIDA'S SPACE COAST, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on as America anticipates the golden anniversary of mankind's greatest leap. And the country's energy couldn't be higher, as the U.S. inches closer to launching humans back into space for the first time in years.

For anyone looking to experience a half-century's worth of excitement, pride and celebration in honor of NASA's Apollo 11, the place to be is Florida's Space Coast – where the lunar flight originated. Home to Kennedy Space Center and today's most-revolutionary spaceflight technologies, Florida's Space Coast will throw the biggest space-themed party ever this July, honoring one of America's greatest technological feats.

"The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 is going to be one of those emotional, once-in-a-lifetime experiences people won't want to miss and will want to share with their families," said Peter Cranis, the executive director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. "What better place to celebrate one of humanity's greatest accomplishments than the spot where it all started?"

Countless Baby Boomers, who in 1969 ranged from young adults to elementary school children, still have vivid memories of watching the historic moon landing unfold in real time on their television sets. Now, 50 years later, they have the opportunity to relive that defining experience, along with many from the generations preceding them.

"Our role as the teller of the stories, history and legacy of this historic mission and these American heroes is one we are so proud of," said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. "We are equally excited to be able to celebrate with the public and to offer visitors the chance to get as close as possible to the site of the launch that changed the face of space exploration and interplanetary travel forever."

From July 12 through July 16 – the date on which Apollo 11, with its three-astronaut crew, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center's launch pad 39A in 1969 – visitors can get an in-depth look at the U.S. space program's past, present and future on Florida's Space Coast. The series of public "Celebrating Apollo" commemorative events will include an astronaut parade and an outdoor concert, a virtual golf tournament and a walking pub crawl, "Families of Apollo" and "Women in Space" discussion panels, and the much-anticipated opening of the newly transformed Apollo/Saturn V Center at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The latest details about the Celebrating Apollo events on Florida's Space Coast in July are available at www.apollo50.us. Visitors to the website also can purchase any tickets required for certain Celebrating Apollo activities.

For additional Space Coast visitor information, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com or contact Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism at (877) 572-3224.

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of protected lands and waterways full of native habitat. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at (877) 572-3224 or visit VisitSpaceCoast.com. For the latest details about the "Celebrating Apollo" events and to purchase any tickets required, visit www.apollo50.us.

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities. This includes the Apollo/Saturn V Center, which features an actual Saturn V Moon rocket and is currently being upgraded and expanded in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and Moon landing. Also included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing; the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour; Space Shuttle Atlantis®; Shuttle Launch Experience®; IMAX® "A Beautiful Planet" 3D and "Journey To Space" 3D films; Astronaut Encounter; Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted; Science on a Sphere®; and the Rocket Garden. Add-on experiences available for an additional fee include the new Astronaut Training Experience® Center Exploring with Lockheed Martin, Cosmic Quest®, Dine With An Astronaut, and special interest bus tours. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Florida, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m., with closing times varying by season. Admission is $57 plus tax for adults and $47 plus tax for children ages 3-11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $82 plus tax for adults and $67 plus tax for children ages 3-11. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.

