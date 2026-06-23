July 3 in Washington, D.C.: Countdown 250 Ball to Feature Dozens of Performers, Immersive Experiences, Interactive Holograms, and the Historic 1,000-Bells-of-Freedom Midnight Moment of a Lifetime

One-Night-Only Celebration Will Transform the Washington Hilton into a Sublime Night of Patriotic Wonder for America's 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2026, guests from across the nation will gather at the Washington Hilton for the Countdown 250 Ball, an historic Independence Eve celebration featuring dozens of performers, immersive experiences, interactive holograms, premium hospitality, themed entertainment zones, America's Freedom Bell, and the historic 1,000-Bells-of-Freedom midnight ceremony.

Designed as a once-in-a-generation celebration of America's 250th Anniversary, Countdown 250 will transform the iconic Washington Hilton ballroom complex into a red, white, and blue world of music, history, innovation, exploration, entertainment, and patriotic wonder.

Unlike a traditional gala, Countdown 250 is being built as a full-scale immersive celebration, with guests moving throughout multiple entertainment zones and themed experiences over the course of the evening. From live music and roving performers to interactive exhibits, VIP hospitality, awards, patriotic pageantry, and a dramatic midnight countdown, the event is designed to give guests the feeling that they are not simply attending a party — they are stepping into history.

One of the evening's featured attractions will be the acclaimed Lunaprise Lunar Museum & Immersive Experience from Space Blue, featuring lunar-inspired exhibits, Apollo-to-Artemis experiences, NASA-inspired STEM activations, certified lunar collectibles, interactive storytelling, and extraordinary connections to artifacts, archives, and cultural treasures that have journeyed beyond Earth itself.

Created by Space Blue, the pioneering organization behind the historic Lunaprise mission that successfully delivered art, music, film, cultural archives, and a lunar edition of the Declaration of Independence to the Moon, the experience offers guests an unforgettable journey from America's founding to humanity's next frontier.

Throughout the evening, attendees will also encounter interactive holograms, larger-than-life visual installations, tributes to America's greatest innovators and explorers, and immersive experiences designed to celebrate the spirit of freedom, discovery, imagination, and achievement that has defined the American story for 250 years.

The celebration will also feature contributions from internationally recognized artists, innovators, educators, and musician Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto, adding another extraordinary dimension to an evening already filled with entertainment, inspiration, and discovery.

"People often ask us what makes Countdown 250 different," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "The answer is simple. This is not just a gala. It is not just a concert. It is not just a museum. It is an immersive patriotic celebration that brings together music, history, innovation, technology, exploration, entertainment, and the shared pride of America's 250th birthday in a way guests simply cannot experience anywhere else."

Countdown 250 will include:

Dozens of performers, entertainers, and special guests

Multiple entertainment stages and themed celebration zones

Interactive holograms and immersive exhibits

The Space Blue Lunaprise Lunar Museum & Immersive Experience

Premium hospitality experiences and VIP receptions

The inaugural All-American Hero Awards and All-American Icon Awards

America's Freedom Bell

The historic 1,000 Bells of Freedom midnight ceremony as America enters Independence Day during its 250th Anniversary year

Many of the attractions, performances, exhibits, and interactive experiences being assembled for Countdown 250 are being created specifically for this one-night celebration and may never again be presented together in a single venue.

While millions of Americans will celebrate America's 250th Anniversary by watching events unfold from a distance, Countdown 250 offers guests the opportunity to experience history from inside one of the nation's most ambitious patriotic celebrations.

For those who want to be able to say, "I was there," Countdown 250 promises an unforgettable Independence Eve experience unlike any other in the nation.

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available now at countdown250.allamericanball.com.

Media Contact

Mike Harrigan

Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

[email protected]

SOURCE Countdown 250 Ball