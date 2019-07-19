July 31, 2019 deadline approaching - an important notice from the Independent Oversight Committee of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia Independent Reconciliation and Reparation Program

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2018, Archbishop Charles J. Chaput and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced the formation of the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program (IRRP) to pay reparations to victims of clergy sexual abuse of minors by clergy of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

All persons who have not previously reported a claim of sexual abuse of a minor must register on the Program website (www.PhiladelphiaArchdioceseIRRP.com) by July 31, 2019, in order to receive the Program materials required to file a Claim.

All completed claim forms must be postmarked by September 30, 2019.

An Independent Oversight Committee oversees the implementation and administration of the IRRP. The Independent Oversight Committee urges all persons who may have claims to contact the Claims Administrators if they have interest in participating in this voluntary program. Victim support services are also available at no charge to claimants. You may reach the Claims Administrators, Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille Biros, at: claimantservices@PhiladelphiaArchdioceseIRRP.com

This notice provided by the members of the Independent Oversight Committee of the IRRP: Chairman Hon. Lawrence F. Stengel (Ret.), Hon. Kelley B. Hodge, and Charles P. Scheeler of DLA Piper.

Media wishing to conduct interviews with Judge Stengel or Ms. Hodge, may contact Susan Garraty at susan.garraty@dlapiper.com.

