July 4th Parade Through Lower Manhattan Hosted by The Lower Manhattan Historical Association

This parade is part of a resurgence of patriotic activities in Lower Manhattan on July 4, after a long hiatus from 1976 to 2015. It is in recognition of the recent growth of Lower Manhattan as one of the City's fastest growing residential neighborhoods and as one of the City's major centers of historical tourism.

Unlike the Hotdog Eating Contest in Coney Island or backyard barbecues (today probably the most popular form of July 4 celebrations), the parade, which traverses Wall Street and passes many of the historic monuments in Lower Manhattan is designed to provide marchers and spectators with an understanding of the tremendous historic importance of Lower Manhattan.

City Councilwoman Margaret Chin will serve as the parade's grand marshall, and several entertainers such as folk singer Wendy Sayvetz will participate in the parade

We invite the public to come to Lower Manhattan on July 4 and join the parade, which is open to the public.

