July flights at Ontario International Airport will reach 90% of pre-pandemic level

And as Ontario International's recovery pace accelerates, the airport will enter Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, with an operating expense budget of $73.3 million. The fiscal plan adopted by the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners anticipates passengers returning to ONT at near pre-pandemic numbers in the coming months and includes lower landing fees and terminal rent for airlines.

Landing fees for passenger airlines will be reduced in FY22 to $1.71 per thousand pounds of landed weight, down from $1.84 in Fiscal Year 2021 and $1.98 in pre-pandemic Fiscal Year 2020.

Terminal facility fees will remain unchanged in FY22 at $99.38 per square foot per year compared to the pre-pandemic rate of $109.86 per square foot.

"The Board approved a fiscally sound plan for the new budget year which maintains ONT's position as a low-cost gateway, attractive to airlines and other users, and that ultimately benefits air travelers who are accustomed to our hassle-free, high quality customer experience," said Alan D. Wapner president of the airport Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

"Since the transition of Ontario International to local control in 2016, we have taken the steps necessary to create a first-rate aviation gateway and a valuable public asset for the Inland Empire. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global air travel, ONT is well-positioned to resume its pre-pandemic position as one of the fastest growing airports in the U.S."

Eleven airlines operating at ONT are offering nonstop service to 25 destinations this summer, six more than the summer of 2019, including Charlotte, Chicago (O'Hare International) Honolulu, Houston (William P. Hobby Airport), Mexico City and San Salvador.

Air travelers, greeters and other ONT visitors are reminded that face coverings are still required in public transit areas including airport terminals and onboard aircraft.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

