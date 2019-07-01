July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month

To reduce the number of missing pets and help increase shelter's return-to-owner rates, Invisible Fence is hosting a nationwide Lost Pet Prevention Contest on Facebook. From July 1 – 31, 2019, the public is invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a grant, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence. The shelter with the most nominations will win a monetary donation toward microchipping.

>>>>> Nominate Your Local Shelter Here

Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to raising awareness for tools and resources to return lost pets to their families, Invisible Fence also advocates products and solutions that prevent pets from escaping their yards. Since 1973, Invisible Fence has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Traditional Containment Systems, Boundary Plus® Technology and GPS Satellite Technology.

"Our exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence the safest and most secure wireless dog fence on the market," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "But it is our animal-behaviorist approved Perfect Start™ Plus Training that ensures pets understand their boundaries and are confident in their yards."

Taking preventative measures like installing an Invisible Fence system and recovery measures like microchipping are the best ways to keep your pet within safe boundaries and living happily at home.

To help spread the word about lost pet prevention and raise awareness for microchipping pets in your community, nominate your local animal shelter. For additional information about Invisible Fence, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, protecting pets across the U.S. and Canada with containment, avoidance and access solutions. Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions, protecting more than 3,000,000 pets.

Contact: Tricia Everett

Email: teverett@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Related Links

https://www.invisiblefence.com

