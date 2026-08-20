July U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Total $9.6 Billion

Total Sales Climb 18% From July 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) released data showing U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales totaled $9.6 billion in July 2026 — an 18% increase from July 2025.* Total passenger trips settled by ARC rose 6% month over month, reaching 25.8 million in July 2026.

Results for July 2026 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $9.6 billion +6 % +18 % Total Passenger Trips 25.8 million +6 % +4 % U.S. Domestic Trips 16.5 million +7 % +3 % International Trips 9.3 million +5 % +5 % Average Ticket Price $619 -2 % +17 % Average Economy Class Ticket Price** $565 -1 % +17 % Average Premium Class Ticket Price*** $1,415 -1 % +12 %

"July numbers reinforce the trends we have seen all year: the market for travel sold in the U.S. is healthy and travelers continue to plan and take trips," said Steve Solomon, ARC's Chief Commercial Officer. "The increase in the number of domestic and international trips for both the month-over-month and year-over-year periods shows the air travel industry remains strong and steady."

NDC transactions accounted for 21.2% of total ARC-settled transactions in July 2026, which was a slight decrease from last month's 21.6%. In July 2026, 1,186 travel agencies reported NDC transactions.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC's platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. Our trusted services fuel airline retailing, with ARC processing over $100 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving industry ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Contact:

ARC Media Team

[email protected]

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2026, from 9,872 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers traveling from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Average Economy Class Ticket Price

Economy Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in July 2026 under fare codes excluding First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

***Average Premium Class Ticket Price

Premium Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in July 2026 under fare codes assigned to First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)