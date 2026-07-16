U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Set Record for Highest Six-Month Total

$58.8B in the First Half Total Exceeds Previous High Set in 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced that U.S.-based travel agency air ticket sales totaled $58.8 billion from January through June 2026 — a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2025. Total passenger trips increased 4% over the same period, with U.S. domestic and international trips rising 4% and 3%, respectively.

Total results from the first half of 2026 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $58.8 billion +12 % Total Passenger Trips 158.5 million +4 % U.S. Domestic Trips 98.9 million +4 % International Trips 59.6 million +3 % Average Ticket Price $614 +13 %

"Growth in both domestic and international trips through the first six months of the year shows air travel is still a priority," said Steve Solomon, ARC's Chief Commercial Officer. "The record-breaking mid-year 2026 totals reflect continued strong demand, with travelers adjusting to higher ticket prices and planning trips."

The month of June alone reflected a similar trend. June 2026 monthly travel agency air ticket sales totaled $9 billion — a 19% increase from June 2025.* Total passenger trips settled by ARC reached 24.2 million this June, increasing 4% from the year prior.

Results for June 2026 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total Sales $9 billion +6 % +19 % Total Passenger Trips 24.2 million -6 % +4 % U.S. Domestic Trips 15.3 million -5 % +5 % International Trips 8.9 million -7 % +3 % Average Ticket Price $629 +19 % +17 % Average Economy Class Ticket Price** $573 +1 % +16 % Average Premium Class Ticket Price*** $1,423 0 % +13 %

NDC transactions remained steady at 21.6% of all ARC-settled transactions in June 2026. A total of 1,190 travel agencies reported NDC activity during the month.

More detailed information is available on ARC's sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC's platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry and powering commercial decisions for airlines and their partners. Our trusted services fuel airline retailing, with ARC processing over $100 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving industry ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Contact:

ARC Media Team

[email protected]

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending June 30, 2026, from 9,873 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers traveling from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Average Economy Class Ticket Price

Economy Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in June 2026 under fare codes excluding First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

***Average Premium Class Ticket Price

Premium Class is defined as tickets for U.S. domestic travel purchased in June 2026 under fare codes assigned to First Class, Business Class and Business Class Premium.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)