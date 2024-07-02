July's Here: Prime Time for Poison Ivy and Oak - But Don't Let the Itch Ruin Your Fun!

ALBANY, Ore., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's July, the heart of summer, and the perfect time for outdoor adventures! But with all that fun in the sun comes a hidden danger: poison ivy and oak. These pesky plants are notorious for causing itchy, uncomfortable rashes that can put a damper on your outdoor plans.

Did you know? July is the peak month for poison ivy and oak rashes. With more people spending time hiking, camping, and exploring nature, the chances of coming into contact with these plants increase significantly.

Tecnu Ivy Complete Kit is the all-in-one solution for poison ivy and oak rash.

But don't let the fear of poison ivy hold you back! One year ago, Tecnu introduced the Ivy Complete Kit, a revolutionary 3-step solution to combat the misery of poison ivy, oak, and sumac. It has become a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and is now even easier to find!

This all-in-one solution cleanses, soothes, and protects to give you complete peace of mind when spending time outdoors. Here's why the Tecnu Ivy Complete Kit is becoming the go-to choice:

Stops the itch in its tracks: The kit includes Cleanse, a deep cleansing scrub that removes rash-causing oils (urushiol) before a rash even starts.

The kit includes Cleanse, a deep cleansing scrub that removes rash-causing oils (urushiol) before a rash even starts. Soothes and heals: Treat, a maximum-strength anti-itch gel, provides instant relief so you don't have to suffer while you are healing.

Treat, a maximum-strength anti-itch gel, provides instant relief so you don't have to suffer while you are healing. Protects you and your gear: Tecnu Detox Wipes remove urushiol from skin, tools, and other surfaces, even your pets! They're pre-moistened and convenient to take anywhere.

Don't let poison ivy, oak, or sumac ruin your outdoor adventures! Pick up a Tecnu Ivy Complete Kit today at your favorite drugstore, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. You can also find it online and at the Tecnu website.

Tecnu Ivy Complete Kit: Conquer the itch, conquer the outdoors!

About Tecnu

Quest Products, LLC is the manufacturer of the Tecnu brand of Outdoor Solutions. For over 50 years, Tecnu has been a brand dedicated to providing safe and effective solutions for poison ivy, oak, and sumac rashes. For more information, please visit Tecnu.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Lisa Muller, [email protected]

SOURCE Quest Products