July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Gene Simmons, Kylie Jenner & Dakota Johnson

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Simmons, Kylie Jenner & Dakota Johnson made real estate news in July. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Kylie Jenner Cuts LA Mansion Price By $10 Million

Kylie Jenner has cut a big $10 million off the price of her LA mansion, now asking $38.5 million. The reality TV star first listed the seven-bedroom Holmby Hills home for sale in December, just over five years after purchasing it for $36.5 million in 2020. The home includes seven bedrooms, nine and a half baths, and 15,320 square feet of living area. Holmby Hills is considered the most exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles and has been home to many Hollywood stars, including Gregory Peck, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby.

J. Lo's Home Buyer Walks Away

It looked like Jennifer Lopez had finally found a buyer for her 12-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, after the listing agent announced that the singer had accepted an offer on the home. But the buyer walked away from the deal, dumping the home back in Jennifer's lap. The home's long and complex history began in May 2023 when Lopez, 55, and Ben Affleck, 52, paid $60.9 million for their "dream" family home. But the couple later divorced, Ben gave his share of the home to Jennifer, and the home is back on the market for $49.995 million.

Diane Keaton's Pinterest Home Sold

Nine months after Diane Keaton's death, her gorgeous Los Angeles home that she spent years meticulously renovating has sold. Keaton, who passed away last October at the age of 79, paid $4.7 million for the land in 2011 and used the well-known photo-sharing app Pinterest as inspiration as she built her ideal home. The procedure was later chronicled in her 2017 book, The House That Pinterest Built.

The home's most recent listing for $22.9 million has been modified to show that a contract has been accepted. The final sale price is not yet known.

Jeff Franklin Relists Beverly Hills Mansion

Jeff Franklin, the creator of the ABC late-80s hit TV show Full House, has listed his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home for $45 million. Jeff has been trying to sell the property for years; it was listed last year for $50 million. The nine-bedroom home has a hair salon, a movie theater, a billiards room, gym, eighteen bathrooms, and a huge pool with waterfalls. Additionally, there is an underground garage that can accommodate up to 16 cars.

The property is where the Manson Family killed Sharon Tate and her four friends in 1969. The house where the crime was committed was destroyed in 1994.

James Bond Inspired Mansion In Florida

Florida real estate developer Aldo Stark is so obsessed with James Bond that 007 impacts almost everything in his life, even his wardrobe and vehicles. Stark remarked, "I think I play a James Bond movie every week of my life." It was therefore only right that Skyfall, both the 2012 film and the fictitious espionage character's childhood house in Scotland, served as the inspiration for Stark's most recent project in Delray Beach, Florida. According to listing agent Senada Adžem of Douglas Elliman, the nine-bedroom home with 23,000 square feet and a glass-walled auto gallery known as Villa Skyfall is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Stone Creek Ranch. The home is listed at $85 million, which would set a new record for the Delray area if it sells anywhere close to the asking price.

Russell Wilson & Ciara Lower Expectations

A-list couple Russell Wilson and Ciara have reduced the price of their 30,000-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe, California home to $45 million. They were asking $54.9 million for the home. Located near the Del Mar Country Club, Russell used part of the 9-acre property as his football practice field.

Helen Mirren Hopes To Sell Home, This Time

After years of price revisions, Helen Mirren and husband, Taylor Hackford, have remodeled their seven-bedroom Hollywood Hills mansion on 6.5 acres and have reduced the price to $12.99 million. It is the most recent development in the couple's years-long battle to sell their massive home, which they first marketed for $18.5 million in 2021.

Dakota Johnson Sells Iconic LA Home, Fast

Dakota Johnson listed her home, one of LA's architectural gems, for $6 million in late May, and it sold for $5.9 million before the end of June. She bought the home in 2016 for $3.55 million. The mid-century-modern home was designed by architect Carl Maston in 1947.

Dennis Quaid Quits California, Moving To Tennessee

Actor Dennis Quaid has put his longtime Los Angeles home on the market for $5.2 million, a few weeks after he said he was quitting California and moving to Tennessee. Dennis said that the Golden State has gone "downhill" in recent years and cited the lack of public services he was receiving in return for his high tax payments. Tennessee does not have a state income tax.

According to records, Quaid, 72, originally from Texas, paid $3.9 million for his modern Brentwood Hills home in 2017. Since then, the entire house has undergone substantial remodeling.

Gene Simmons Slashes Price On One of His Homes

KISS guitarist Gene Simmons is a home collector who moved to Las Vegas a few years ago, but he didn't like the heat and moved the family back to California. He has been trying to sell one of his homes, a 7,741-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion, since early 2025. When it was listed at $14.5 million, Simmons was a bit choosy and told the Wall Street Journal that he wouldn't let just anyone buy the house. "You have such wonderful times there; you don't want some schmuck in the place you call home. No drugs, no alcoholics. I don't want anybody coming in there who is going to destroy the place." Simmons just reduced the asking price for the sixth time, now looking to get $11.5 million.

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