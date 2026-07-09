Top 10 Real Estate News: America's Most Interesting Real Estate & Home News

A look at America's most interesting real estate news. Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Trump Hits Brakes On Housing Legislation

A historic housing law designed to increase supply and reduce housing costs overwhelmingly passed Congress last month, but President Donald Trump's last-minute delay in signing it raised concerns about the proposal's future. With significant bipartisan support, the 21st Century Road to Housing Act was approved by the Senate 85-5 and the House 358-32. The strong legislative majorities left the president in a difficult position, and the bill is currently awaiting his signature to officially become law.

NAR Predicts $1 Million US Home Prices

The National Association of Realtors expects median home prices to increase 4% in 2026 and interest rates to be about 6.5%. They also predict that the national median home price will rise from the current $430,000 to $1 million within 25 years.

Best Place To Buy a Home? Try Oklahoma

According to a report from Niche.com, the best city to buy a home is McCord, Oklahoma. Located in a rural area in northeastern Oklahoma, McCord has fewer than 2,000 people with a median home value of $202,400—less than half the national median of $430,000. A typical rent there is $629 per month—also less than half the national average of $1,413. McCord also scored well for education and family life.

The Hidden Costs Of Delaying Homeownership

A recent Lombardo Homes report examining the hidden costs of delaying homeownership found that 77% of Americans believe waiting to buy a home has financial consequences, while 76% say renting prevents long-term wealth building. Among renters delaying a home purchase, the top reasons are high home prices (84%), lack of savings for a down payment (67%), and rising interest rates (61%). The financial pressure appears to be growing as well: 81% say their housing costs have increased over the past three years, with 26% reporting increases of $300 or more per month.

Florida Is #1 Search Site For International Buyers

According to a recent Realtor.com report, three Florida metro areas were among the top five US housing markets searched by foreign buyers in the first quarter of 2026. With 10.3% of all international views on Realtor.com, Miami condos and homes continued to be the top US market for foreign online home-shopping activity. Tampa came in fifth at 2.8%, and Orlando came in fourth at 3%.

Seniors Own 34% Of US Homes

Older Americans make up about 18% of the US population, but they own about 34% of the US housing stock. How that wealth is transferred to their heirs can make a difference of thousands of dollars in what is actually passed on after their death.

Florida To Gain Over Two Million People

Despite a small slowdown in the state's economy, Florida continues to draw new residents at a strong rate. The Sunshine State is expected to grow by almost 2.3 million people between 2026 and 2035, according to Florida TaxWatch's recent quarterly prediction.

Glass House from Ferris Bueller's Day Off - 40ᵗʰ Anniversary

It's the 40-year anniversary of the premiere of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Architectural Digest and TopTenRealEstateDeals.com have the details about the movie's home, its glass car pavilion, and the red Ferrari that crashed through it. The iconic steel-and-glass home was listed in 2009 for $2.3 million but did not sell. In 2014, the price was cut to $1.25 million, and it finally sold to its current owner for $1.06 million.

US Home Sales Surge In May

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales increased 3.2% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 4.17 million. It was one of the largest monthly increases in the last three years as more first-time homebuyers entered the market. Sales of previously owned homes increased in the Northeast, Midwest, and South compared to April, but were unchanged in the West.

Many Florida Homeowners Face Big Tax Crush

According to the National Association of Realtors, many homeowners in Florida will face a large tax bill when they sell their homes. According to its report, 17.9% of Florida homeowners, and 15% of all U.S. homeowners, would have home sale profits that exceed the federal capital gains exclusion criteria of $250,000 for a single taxpayer and $500,000 for a married couple. The limits were set in 1997, but U.S. median home sales prices have gone up about 178% since 1997.

For more US real estate news, celebrity homes and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals