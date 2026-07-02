June's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Dakota Johnson, Meg Ryan & Ryan Seacrest

Dakota Johnson, Meg Ryan & Ryan Seacrest made real estate news in June. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Dakota Johnson Is Moving On From West Hollywood

The West Hollywood contemporary home that Dakota Johnson bought in 2016 with her earnings from her breakthrough performance in Fifty Shades Of Grey is for sale asking $6 million. The midcentury-modern home was designed by architect Carl Maston in 1947 and is considered one of LA's iconic homes.

The House & Ferrari from Ferris Bueller's Day Off

It's the 40-year anniversary of the premiere of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Architectural Digest and TopTenRealEstateDeals.com have the details about the movie's home, its glass car pavilion, and the red Ferrari that crashed through it. The iconic steel-and-glass home was listed in 2009 for $2.3 million but did not sell. In 2014, the price was cut to $1.25 million, and it finally sold to its current owner for $1.06 million.

Diane Keaton's Pinterest Home

Diane Keaton was both a great actress and a fabulous home designer, well-known in the real estate world for her keen design eye and the notable homes she renovated and restored. The LA home that was the inspiration for her 2017 design book, The House That Pinterest Built, is for sale at $22.9 million.

Meg Ryan's "Meg-anized" Hamptons House

Meg Ryan has listed part of her home collection for sale: a charming Bridgehampton home for $15.25 million. Meg bought the 5,000-square-foot home in 2024 for $13.5 million and then added her "Meg-anized" touches. Features include five fireplaces, a library with its own bathroom, an office with a fireplace, a steam shower, a geothermal heating and cooling system for the adults, and a hot-and-cold-running shower for her pets.

Ryan Seacrest Sells 40-Acre Napa Estate

Ryan Seacrest bought a 40-acre Napa estate in 2020 for $14 million, listed it in 2024 for $24 million, and finally sold it in 2026 for $18.5 million. The complex, which has five bedrooms, six and a half baths, and roughly 10,750 square feet, consists of a Tuscan-modern main house, a pool house, a guest house, and an Italian olive grove with 220 trees.

Calvin Klein's Former Hamptons Home Lists $165 Million

In 2021, Calvin Klein sold his longtime East Hampton home to an anonymous buyer for $75 million and an extra $10 million for the 1.6-acre vacant lot next door. The fashion icon, who paid just $3.6 million for the spread in 1987 with his then-wife Kelly, made a hefty profit in the process. At a staggering $165 million, the 8.2-acre estate is once again for sale. If it sells at anything close to the asking amount, it will be a new Hamptons sales record.

The Beach Boys' Mike Love Lists Rock Star Compound

The Beach Boys' longtime lead vocalist and co-founder, Mike Love, has listed his home in Incline Village, Nevada for $43 million. Over the course of more than 40 years, Love and his wife, Jacquelyne, transformed their approximately 20,000-square-foot rock star compound into one of the Lake Tahoe area's most expensive and interesting homes.

Josh Duhamel List LA Home – Spending More Time In Minnesota

After marketing his longtime California house for $2.99 million, Hollywood star Josh Duhamel seems to be giving up his life in Los Angeles and committing himself to living full-time at his remote Minnesota cabin.

Duhamel bought his ranch-style home in Encino in 2017 for $2.65 million and has been using it as his West Coast hub, but he has been spending a lot more time at his other residence—an off-the-grid cottage in the Land of 10,000 Lakes—in recent years. Just a few weeks ago, Duhamel expressed his desire to eventually make the isolated property his permanent home.

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Hamptons Home For Sale, Again

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have listed their 8,500-square-foot Hamptons home for sale for the third time in four years. The couple first put their longtime family home on the market in 2022 for $29 million, but it didn't sell. They tried again in late 2025 at $19.95 million, still with no sale. They have now reduced the price to $18.995 million. The home is where they filmed their TLC series The Baldwins.

Shannen Doherty's Malibu Home Sells Two Years After She Died

Star of TV's Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, Shannen Doherty, died in 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Her five-bedroom home in Malibu just sold for $7.65 million. Doherty bought the house in 2004, but it was damaged in the Woolsey Fire that same year. She did a major renovation on the home in 2018. Since Shannen had no surviving spouse or children, the profits from the sale of the home will go to her mother.

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