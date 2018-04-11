'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History

Directed by Jake Kasdan and produced by Matt Tolmach along with William Teitler, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with $950 million worldwide, is also the biggest Sony-owned release of all time at the worldwide box office and the second-highest-grossing film ever released by the studio, behind only Skyfall, which is owned by MGM. Domestically, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is also the highest-grossing film ever in the careers of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

On its path toward this milestone, in its 112 days in release, the film showed incredible staying power at the box office. The film was #1 for four weekends, including three in a row. It was the first December wide release to be #1 on a February weekend since Titanic (2/6/98). Globally, it reached #1 in 76 territories and was #1 worldwide for four weekends in a row.

Tom Rothman, chairman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said, "Given the length of Columbia Pictures' esteemed history, this is a cool milestone. It's a great credit to Jake Kasdan, all the producers, the terrific actors, and everyone at the studio who worked so hard. It gives us a grand target to shoot for with the next one."

About Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

In the brand-new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the game has changed as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they've never heard of, they decide to play and are immediately thrust into the game's jungle setting, in the bodies of the avatar characters they chose (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). What they discover is that you don't just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. To win, they'll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they'll be stuck in the game forever…

Columbia Pictures presents a Matt Tolmach / Seven Bucks production, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Bobby Cannavale. Directed by Jake Kasdan. Produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler. Screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. Screen Story by Chris McKenna. Based on the book Jumanji by Chris Van Allsburg. Executive producers are David Householter, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field, and Mike Weber.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

