Jumeirah and Loylogic Announce the Launch of the Global Rewards Platform for the Jumeirah Sirius Programme

Jumeirah Sirius is seeing a constant growth in its international member base thanks to the increase in global luxury travellers to its outstanding destinations as well as its portfolio development. Loylogic, as a powerful loyalty partner who offers seamless and global redemption experiences for members worldwide, is hence of strategic importance to the programme. For the first time since its existence, the programme now offers engaging non-core redemptions to its members through Loylogic's leading global reward platform.

Loylogic provides their state of the art technology and redemption solution as well as their expertise to engage Jumeirah Sirius members and drive the programme to further success. The specially customised global rewards catalogue consists currently of over 1'400 products and 330 internationally recognised premium brands ranging from the latest in high tech and fashion to designer jewellery and much more. In its crucial expansion and growth plan, the programme now offers more engaging and innovative redemption options from Loylogic in order to strategically differentiate itself for its growing international member base.

Vicky Elliot, Senior Director of Brand Loyalty at Jumeirah Group highlights: "It is important for Jumeirah Sirius to continue to provide its Members with valued options when exchanging their Points for rewards, wherever they may be in the world. The partnership with Loylogic's redemption solution takes us a big step closer to being able to deliver relevant and exciting choices for our Members."

Dominic Hofer, CEO and founder at Loylogic, explains: Loylogic is excited to accompany this modern and successful loyalty programme in its ambitious expansion plans and international endeavours, which made the partnership a natural fit. Innovation and a global set-up are among our specialties and constant growth areas for Loylogic. We are proud to have successfully addressed the challenge to cater to a very international member base and thus be able to fully support Jumeirah Sirius' vision of a truly global and engaging member reward programme.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, operates a world-class portfolio of hotels and resorts including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts manages properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE; Bahrain and Kuwait in the Middle East; Frankfurt, London and Mallorca (Spain) in Europe; the Maldives and Shanghai in Asia. Jumeirah Group also operates the new upscale-casual brand, Zabeel House by JumeirahTM and runs the luxury serviced residences brand Jumeirah LivingTM with properties in London and Dubai; the wellness brand TaliseTM; Jumeirah Restaurant Group DubaiTM; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM; The Emirates Academy of Hospitality ManagementTM; Jumeirah SiriusTM, its global loyalty programme; and isme by Jumeirah™ an app based rewards programme in the UAE. Future openings include luxury hotels in the UAE, Indonesia, China, Oman, Jordan, Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. www.jumeirah.com

About Loylogic:

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of point experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions of products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit loylogic.com.





