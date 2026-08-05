Jumex Enters the Protein Category with 30g of Protein, Rooted in Authentic Mexican Heritage and Innovative Mexican-Inspired Flavors.

New ready-to-drink protein shake launches in 2,942 Walmart® stores nationwide, bringing Jumex's flavor heritage to the lifestyle nutrition category

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex®, the iconic brand known for bringing bold, authentic fruit flavors to millions of households, today announced the launch of Jumex Protein Shake™. This new ready-to-drink protein shake line marks the company's official entry into the lifestyle nutrition category.

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Jumex Vanilla Flan Protein Shake, 30g Protein, 12 fl. oz. 4 pack Jumex Mango Protein Shake, 30g Protein, 12 fl. oz. 4 pack Jumex Churro Chocolate Protein Shake, 30g Protein, 12 fl. oz. 4 pack

The launch gives Jumex Protein Shake™ immediate national scale through 2,942 Walmart® stores across the United States and Walmart.com. Jumex Protein Shake™ combines 30g of protein per bottle with distinctive Mexican-inspired flavors that Jumex® brings to the category.

Available in Mango, Churro Chocolate, and Vanilla Flan, Jumex Protein Shake™ offers consumers a flavorful alternative to the ready-to-drink performance nutrition shakes. The new line brings together 30g of protein, convenience, and indulgent flavor, helping transform the daily protein occasion from purely functional to richer, more indulgent, and genuinely satisfying.

"Jumex Protein Shake™ represents an important milestone in the evolution of our company and our brand," said Salvi Folch, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Jumex. "For more than six decades, Jumex has been known for flavor, quality, and authenticity. With this launch, we are entering a large and growing category at national scale, offering consumers a differentiated protein beverage that brings together functionality, convenience, and authentic Mexican-inspired flavors."

The launch reflects Jumex's broader strategy to expand beyond its traditional juice and nectar portfolio into new categories, channels, and consumption occasions. As consumers increasingly seek products that deliver nutrition, convenience, and great taste, Jumex Protein Shake™ combines 30g of protein per bottle with the flavor heritage that has defined the Jumex® brand for generations.

"Protein has become part of everyday life for many consumers, but the category can still feel too predictable," said Carlos Madrazo, Country Manager, Jumex USA. "With Jumex Protein Shake™, we wanted to bring a protein shake inspired by Mexican flavors to the shelf. For us, it is about delivering 30g of protein while introducing distinctive flavors that reflect the Jumex® brand's heritage."

Jumex Protein Shake™ is now available at Walmart® stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

About Grupo Jumex

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex is a leading Mexican food and beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-founded Mexican enterprise, Jumex® has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets. With the continued expansion of Jumex® in the U.S., the company is evolving through new product development, category innovation, and its mission to share its flavor expertise with the world. For more information, visit jumexus.com.

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SOURCE Grupo Jumex