Odwalla® Expands U.S. Distribution with Availability in Walmart Stores in Select Regions

New 16 fl. oz. four-pack launches in 100% Orange Juice and Orange, Guava & Ginger varieties

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex USA today announced the continued expansion of Odwalla® in select Walmart stores across the United States and on Walmart.com. The rollout marks another step in the brand's U.S. growth strategy, increasing access to its juice portfolio through both in-store and online channels.

As part of the expansion, Odwalla® is introducing a new 16 fl. oz. four-pack format in two varieties: 100% Orange and Orange, Guava & Ginger, designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, multi-pack options.

As part of the expansion, Odwalla® is introducing a new 16 fl. oz. four-pack format in two varieties: 100% Orange and Orange, Guava & Ginger, designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, multi-pack options.

Odwalla® offers a lineup of juices made from real fruit, with no added sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup. All of Odwalla's juices are gluten-free, Non-GMO, Plant-Based, and Kosher-certified, supporting a range of consumer preferences while delivering fruit-forward flavor.

The expansion builds on Odwalla's strategy to scale distribution across major U.S. retailers. Increasing availability in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com allows the brand to reach more consumers seeking beverages made with simple ingredients and in-demand flavors.

Odwalla® products are now available in Walmart stores in select geographies and online at Walmart.com, with additional distribution planned in the summer. Product availability may vary by location.

For more information, visit www.odwalladrinks.com

For distribution inquiries, contact [email protected]

About Jumex®

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex is a leading Mexican beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and a broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-owned business, Jumex® has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets. Jumex USA, continues to evolve through new product development, category innovation, and its mission to share the richness of fruit with the world. For more information, visit https://jumexus.com.

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SOURCE Grupo Jumex