Jumex® GoMix™ Gummies Expand U.S. Distribution with Walmart Rollout

Gummies made with real fruit juice enter the snack aisle with initial rollout across select U.S. markets

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex® today announced the continued U.S. retail expansion of Jumex® GoMix™, following its May rollout in select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The launch marks the brand's continued growth beyond beverages, bringing its signature fruit-forward flavor profile into the snack category.

Available in Original Mix and Spicy Original Mix, the assortment delivers bold fruit-forward flavors, with the Spicy Original Mix adding a sweet-and-spicy twist inspired by Mexican taste preferences.

Jumex® GoMix™ Gummies are made with real fruit juice, natural flavors and colors from natural sources, and contain no high-fructose corn syrup. Available in Original Mix and Spicy Original Mix, the assortment delivers bold fruit-forward flavors, with the Spicy Original Mix adding a sweet-and-spicy twist inspired by Mexican taste preferences.

The rollout builds on early momentum across regional retail and e-commerce channels and reflects increasing consumer interest in snacks made with recognizable ingredients and distinctive flavor combinations. Expanding into Walmart stores and on Walmart.com across Texas, Iowa, and Illinois increases accessibility while introducing the product to a broader base of consumers. Product availability may vary by location.

About Jumex®

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex is a leading Mexican beverage company known for its portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and beverages. From its origins as a family-owned business, the company has grown into an international brand with operations across Mexico, the United States, and other global markets. Jumex USA continues to expand through product innovation and category growth, with a focus on delivering fruit-based products to a broad consumer base. For more information, visit https://jumexus.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Jumex