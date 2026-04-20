Jumex® to Spotlight New Jumex® GoMix™ Gummies and Odwalla® Juices at NAMA Show 2026

Real fruit innovation and bold flavor experiences at Booth #1550

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex® will bring its signature real fruit expertise and expanding portfolio of beverages and snacks to the NAMA Show 2026, taking place April 22–24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company will showcase Odwalla® juices and newly launched Jumex® GoMix™ gummies at Booth #1550. Rooted in a legacy of authentic fruit flavor and innovation, Jumex® continues to expand into new categories while delivering better-for-you moments of indulgence.

Jumex USA is excited to exhibit at the NAMA Show 2026, April 22–24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center Visit us at Booth #1550 to experience our latest innovations.

Jumex® will highlight a line of Non-GMO, plant-based, kosher, and naturally crafted Odwalla® juices made with real fruit, no added sugar, and no high-fructose corn syrup. The lineup includes Orange Guava Ginger, Green Juice with pineapple, apple, and nopal cactus, and 100% Orange Juice. The products are now available in more than 400 Southern California stores, with continued national expansion planned in the second quarter.

Jumex® GoMix™, a new fruit gummy line crafted with real fruit juice, natural flavors and colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup, will also be featured. Available in Original Mix and Spicy Original Mix, GoMix™ delivers a distinctive "swicy" (Sweet and Spicy) flavor inspired by Mexican taste profiles, extending Jumex®'s heritage into the confectionery category. Jumex® GoMix™ gummies are currently available at select Albertsons stores in West Texas and New Mexico, with additional availability coming soon at select Walmart locations nationwide and online at Jumexus.com.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #1550 to discover Jumex® firsthand, sample Odwalla® juices and Jumex® GoMix™ gummies, and explore how the brand is redefining flavor across beverages and snacks.

To schedule a meeting with the Jumex® team during the show, please contact salesteam@Jumex®.com.mx.

About Jumex®

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex® is a leading Mexican beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and a broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-owned business, Jumex® has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets. Jumex® USA, continues to evolve through new product development, category innovation, and its mission to share the richness of fruit with the world. For more information, visit https://Jumexus.com.

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SOURCE Grupo Jumex