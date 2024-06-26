Jumo Health Continues to Celebrate Youth Leaders as They Advocate for Patients and Their Families

For the fourth year in a row, a global health education company will be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 International Children's Advisory Network Research & Advocacy Summit in Bari, Italy

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health , a global provider of age-appropriate, culturally sensitive medical education resources, today announced its ongoing commitment to the International Children's Advisory Network (iCAN) as the Presenting Sponsor of its 2024 Research and Advocacy Summit, held in Bari, Italy from July 14-20. For the last 10 years, iCAN has provided a voice for children and their families across the globe.

"Our commitment to iCAN and the children and families they support goes well beyond a week in July each year," shared Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health and a member of the iCAN Advisory Board. "Supporting pediatric advocacy is central to Jumo Health's corporate mission to elevate health literacy and ensure health equity. The annual iCAN Summit serves as a gathering for participants from more than 30 countries to share, learn, and inspire others with their stories of hope," continued Aniskovich. "Each year we arrive excited to learn and leave ready to bring their ideas to life," concluded Aniskovich.

Capitalizing on the unique knowledge base it created to address the unmet needs of pediatric patients, Jumo Health has since applied that knowledge to serve patients of all ages, across all cultures, in multiple languages. This skill set has allowed the company to remain committed to serving the entire care circle by developing relatable resources that reflect real patient experiences.

At this year's iCAN Research and Advocacy Summit, Jumo Health will lead two interactive sessions:

The Power of Authentic Storytelling, Presented by Jesse Jankewicz & Riley Brunner

In this interactive session, leaders from Jumo Health will explain the impact that real patient stories can have and discuss different mediums that attendees can use to share their experiences with others. This session will provide attendees with the opportunity to bring their stories to life in whatever form they choose, including writing, drawing, and video.





In this interactive session, leaders from Jumo Health will explain the impact that real patient stories can have and discuss different mediums that attendees can use to share their experiences with others. This session will provide attendees with the opportunity to bring their stories to life in whatever form they choose, including writing, drawing, and video. Understanding Informed Consent/Assent: A Focus Group, Presented by Rebecca Schelkun & Joe Brady

Jumo Health will discuss the critical components of informed consent forms and why it is important to make the information easy to understand. Then, the session will break out into smaller groups to review a real informed consent form in three different formats to test how well information is retained when presented in different ways.

"It continues to be an honor partnering with Jumo Health in our shared mission of Empowering Pediatric Patients Worldwide, and we are proud to have them as our Presenting Sponsor for the 2024 iCAN Research and Advocacy Summit" said Leanne West, iCAN President and Chief Engineer, Pediatric Technologies at Georgia Tech. "Communication and creativity go hand in hand, and iCAN's global network of youth members benefits greatly from the work Jumo is doing in supporting health literacy for kids of all ages and conditions."

The annual iCAN Summit provides an opportunity for its youth members to meet in person with those dedicated to improving pediatric health care, including entrepreneurs, researchers, scientists, and physicians from around the world. In addition to learning more about medical and scientific advances, participants will have the opportunity to interact and share their own stories and experiences navigating the health care system.

"At last year's iCAN summit, I had an amazing time exploring the captivating coasts and numerous attractions of San Diego while also contributing my voice to pediatric healthcare and research as a patient with a rare disease. It was an incredible opportunity to discuss my passions for rare disease advocacy with experts and professionals from various research organizations," reflected Meghan Herrington, the iCAN Youth Council Chair and a rising freshman at Brown University.

Additional information about the 2024 iCAN Summit is available at www.icanresearch.org/2024-summit

About the International Children's Advisory Network (iCAN)

iCAN is a global network of KIDS chapters dedicated to sharing the voices of "Every Kid, Everywhere" to foster a greater global understanding of the needs of pediatric patients and to ensure that the perspectives of children and families are integrated into pediatric healthcare discussions. Since its inception, the annual iCAN Research & Advocacy Summit and other iCAN programs have provided young people with the opportunity to collaborate with leading healthcare professionals and industry to improve the health and well-being of all children, especially those with chronic, rare, and complex diseases. For further information, visit www.icanresearch.org .

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally relevant, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 80+ countries in 120+ languages. Our various digital, video, and print offerings use highly visual elements and research-backed health literacy strategies to ensure that everyone can understand and act upon complex medical information. We do this through familiar mediums – from comic books and animation to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories – all customized based on audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and to ensure unique patient experiences are accurately represented. For further information, visit www.jumohealth.com .

Contact Information

Dani Himelright

Head of Marketing

Jumo Health

(614) 284-6804

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumo Health