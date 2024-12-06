Jumo Health is Fierce DEI Award Finalist for Remarkable Achievement, Positive Change in Healthcare

Cited for program to support Bristol Myers Squibb in building diversity, equity and inclusion, expanding community engagement and outreach to encourage African American women to participate in lupus clinical trials

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health – a global provider of age-appropriate, culturally relevant medical education resources – announced it is a finalist for the Fierce DEI Award for helping Bristol Myers Squibb inform and engage underrepresented lupus patients in clinical research.

The Fierce DEI Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the healthcare industry.

Marie Emms, Head, Patient Engagement and Recruitment, Bristol Myers Squibb, explained, "Our community partnerships and engagements are an important part of the BMS strategy. The work we do through Jumo helps us build trust and awareness amongst patients and community leaders. This work helps ensure we are meeting our DE&I Regulatory and Corporate goals."

Lupus disproportionately affects African American women, yet the legacy of mistrust towards clinical research hinders participation. Jumo Health partnered with the I Choose Life Foundation to organize grassroots activation events in Memphis, Dallas, and Los Angeles – chosen for their strong community ties and study site locations.

Community leaders, faith-based organizations, and local business owners received easy-to-understand, culturally relevant materials to share with their communities. Palm cards with QR codes linking to pre-screeners were distributed, enabling participants to take immediate action and share the information with friends, family, and others in their networks.

Jumo Health amplified grassroots efforts with targeted media coverage, including placements in local Black newspapers and appearances on prominent radio shows like The Reverend Al Sharpton's. High-profile public figures such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters participated in the sessions, further legitimizing the events and emphasizing the importance of addressing health disparities within African American communities.

The outreach program increased web engagement and positive feedback. In just a few months, Jumo Health engaged 64 community leaders, generated 50+ referrals, and saw 3 randomizations. With more events planned, Jumo Health anticipates continued success in helping Bristol Myers Squibb improve DEI in lupus trials.

Jumo Health President and CEO Kevin Aniskovich commented, "We're honored by this recognition of our efforts to help customers like Bristol Myers Squibb redefine how underserved communities receive healthcare information. When diverse communities begin to see themselves in the clinical trial journey, it can improve healthcare for everyone."

About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops a wide range of age-appropriate, culturally relevant, relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers on a global scale, serving diverse populations on 160+ health topics in 80+ countries and 120+ languages. Our research-backed strategies ensure patients and caregivers can understand and act on complex medical information. We collaborate with 180+ advocacy groups and community organizations to promote access and accurately represent unique patient experiences. Visit https://jumohealth.com .

