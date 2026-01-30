Jumo Health Launches PRISM™, Defining a New Category of Readiness-Based Clinical Trial Execution

PRISM reframes trial execution by treating patient readiness as the primary driver of completion and predictability.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, a Patient Experience Organization (PXO) today announced the launch of PRISM™, a readiness-based clinical trial recruitment, enrollment, and retention system designed to address one of the most persistent and costly failures in clinical research.

Clinical trials do not fail because patients cannot be found. They fail because participation breaks down after enrollment when patients are medically eligible but not fully prepared for the realities of participation. Despite continued advances in recruitment platforms, engagement programs, and AI-driven matching tools, sponsors still experience screen failure after consent, early dropout, protocol deviations, site escalation, and costly rescue recruitment. These downstream failures are routinely attributed to trial complexity or patient behavior, yet they stem from the more fundamental issue that readiness is assumed rather than governed.

PRISM was built on the premise that this assumption is no longer acceptable. "Clinical trials have spent decades optimizing how patients are recruited, but very little time questioning whether those patients are truly prepared to participate and complete," said Brittany Erana, Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health. "PRISM defines a new execution model for clinical research, one that treats readiness as a first-class requirement, not an afterthought. When readiness is governed, trials become more predictable, more inclusive, and far more likely to finish as planned."

"From the beginning, Jumo Health has been the industry leader in readiness education, helping patients and their caregivers understand what clinical trial participation truly entails and make informed, confident decisions," said Adam Cossman, Chairman of Jumo Health. "PRISM is a natural extension of that mission. It takes the trust, health literacy, and expectation-setting programs Jumo has built for hundreds of studies and operationalizes it across recruitment, enrollment, and retention, so trials don't just enroll patients, but are designed for patients to succeed."

Why Eligibility-First Execution Breaks Down

Conventional solutions are designed to optimize entry into trials. Recruitment tools prioritize volume and reach. Engagement programs focus on education and communication. AI-driven matching improves eligibility alignment. Each plays a role, but none are designed to determine whether a patient is emotionally, cognitively, and practically prepared for sustained participation once trial burden becomes real. As a result, unreadiness surfaces late in the trial lifecycle, when timelines are compressed, operational strain increases, and remediation becomes expensive and disruptive.

PRISM Changes What "Trial Execution" Means

For decades, trial execution has been guided by a flawed assumption: if patients are eligible, informed, and consented, participation will hold. In practice, it often does not. Most downstream trial failures do not originate from poor recruitment or insufficient communication. They occur because patients are asked to commit before they are ready for the demands of participation. PRISM reframes execution around the more predictive question: is participation likely to hold once the trial becomes real?

Designed to answer and act on that question, PRISM operationalizes readiness as a core execution variable. Rather than optimizing how patients enter trials, PRISM changes how recruitment, enrollment, and retention decisions are made by ensuring readiness is created, assessed, and supported before failure occurs. This represents a shift away from eligibility-first execution toward a readiness-based model built for completion, predictability, and scale.

What PRISM Enables

PRISM supports clinical operations teams by:

Modeling activation and readiness propensity

Who will activate, hesitate, or disengage

Applying decision science to create readiness

Reduces cognitive and emotional decision burden

Executing intelligent pre-screening and site handoff

Delivering decision-ready patients to sites

Governing participation across the trial lifecycle

Readiness monitored as a dynamic state

Protecting retention and completion

Early intervention prevents dropout and rescue

PRISM is not a feature, overlay, or point solution. It is a patent pending operating system designed to govern participation across the trial lifecycle and is available to biopharma sponsors and research partners across select therapeutic areas.

About Jumo Health

Backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners, Jumo Health is a Patient Experience Organization (PXO) redefining how patients engage with clinical research. While the life sciences industry has long focused on recruitment and eligibility, we address a deeper, more persistent challenge: whether patients are truly prepared to participate and remain engaged once the realities of a clinical trial begin.

Purpose-built to govern patient readiness, Jumo Health integrates artificial intelligence, real-world data, and social determinants of health with behavioral science, health literacy, and human-centered design. The result is a readiness system that reduces friction, mitigates fear, and builds durable trust, particularly in complex studies with high emotional, cognitive, and logistical burden.

From first exposure through trial completion, we help patients and caregivers make informed participation decisions and sustain engagement over time. Supporting studies across 24 therapeutic areas, 180 conditions, and 90 languages, Jumo Health partners with 17 of the world's top 25 life sciences companies to improve trial execution, expand access, and increase the likelihood that patients who enroll can complete.

